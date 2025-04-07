What to Expect From iPhone 17: Same Front, Fresh Camera

So, Apple’s got a new iPhone 17 Pro on the way—and no, it’s not the big design leap some folks were hoping for.

If you were crossing your fingers for wild changes like foldables or bold two-tone looks, maybe chill on that.

This one’s more of a quiet update.

From the front, it’s basically the 16 Pro. Same look, same energy.

But flip it over, and you’ll see a new camera setup—same triple lenses, just spread out across a wider panel. It’s a small shift, but it makes the phone feel a little fresher.

Don’t count on those dramatic renders you see online.

The back’s not going two-tone; Apple’s keeping the whole thing one color. Clean and lowkey, just how they like it. This is the word from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

Bottom line: this isn’t the moment for wild innovation. Apple’s saving the fireworks for next year’s big anniversary drop. For now, the 17 Pro is more of a calm step forward than a bold jump.