🔥AI Is Booming, Hiring Is Paused: Microsoft, Alphabet, Google and More

The tech industry is charging into its AI future with full force—but it’s not bringing everyone along for the ride. There’s something off about this moment. AI is booming, tools are getting smarter by the minute, but instead of adding engineers, companies are trimming them. It’s not just a blip—this might be the beginning of a deeper shift in how work gets done and who gets to do it. AI isn’t just a tool now. It’s starting to reshape the architecture of the workplace. Quietly, and faster than expected. Last week, Microsoft laid off about 6,000 employees, many from product and engineering roles—right as the AI software market is exploding. See more in Spacelab AI Bloomberg linked the move directly to the rise of generative AI, highlighting the awkward paradox: the same technology that’s fueling growth is also making certain roles obsolete, or at least, less essential. Microsoft hasn’t officially frozen hiring, but it’s moving through the same weird fog hanging over the rest of the tech world: bullish on AI, bearish on headcount. Molly Kinder, a researcher at Brookings who studies labor and AI, called the cuts a clear signal of what’s coming. “Coding is at the leading edge of AI integration,” she said when speaking to Bloomberg. “It’s no surprise that engineers are among the first to feel the impact. They’re the first — but won’t be the last.” Across the board, execs are dropping similar hints. Norway’s massive sovereign wealth fund said it doesn’t plan to grow its team—AI is making that unnecessary. Shopify’s CEO has been blunt about letting AI do more so people can do less. DuoLingo is cutting back too. See more in Spacelab Tech You can hear it in earnings calls if you listen closely. Companies are not just experimenting with generative AI anymore—they’re rolling it out. At Intuit, execs said they’ve seen “up to 40% faster coding” with GenAI. Expedia is using generative AI in marketing to speed up campaigns and cut down production time. Palantir’s not talking copilots, they’re talking agents that are “50 times more productive.” The logic here is pretty simple: why hire when AI can do the work faster and cheaper—and when the global economy feels like it’s walking a tightrope over a trade war? Research shows that uncertainty often pushes companies to automate more. They freeze hiring and shift focus to tech. It’s flexible. It scales. It doesn’t take vacation days. There’s no hard proof yet that macro pressure is accelerating AI automation, but the pieces fit. Economic fog rolls in, hiring pauses, tech investment ramps up, and suddenly the same engineers who built the system are watching it work without them. The risk isn’t just short-term layoffs. It’s that for certain roles—especially in coding-heavy or operations-driven work—this could be a structural shift.