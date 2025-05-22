🔥Anthropic’s New Claude And Sonnet Models Are Out And They’re Ridiculously Sharp.They’re Basically Your Brainy Interns Now.

Anthropic just launched two new AI models—Claude 4 Opus and Claude 4 Sonnet—and they’re built to handle deep reasoning, long conversations, and messy real-world tasks.

But what makes these models stand out isn’t size or speed—it’s how well they track context, follow instructions, and think a few steps ahead.

Claude 4 Opus is the high-powered flagship, available through Claude Pro at $20/month.

It’s designed for people who need more than just a chatbot—it’s for researchers, writers, engineers, and anyone tackling multi-step problems.

In benchmark tests, it’s going head-to-head with OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro, performing especially well on complex reasoning and coding tasks.

Think of it as your go-to when precision and depth actually matter.

Claude 4 Sonnet, on the other hand, is the new standard model—and it’s available for free at Claude.ai.

It’s the one most people will use by default, and it’s fast, capable, and surprisingly versatile.

Sonnet is also already powering integrations across Slack, Notion, and Poe, making it easy to try without switching platforms or starting from scratch.

Both Opus and Sonnet support up to 200,000 tokens of context—that’s enough to load full research papers, legal documents, or even books into a single conversation.

No need to chop things up or hope the model remembers page 3 by the time you get to page 20.

What’s more impressive is how naturally these models handle layered thinking.

Claude now asks better follow-up questions, sticks to the point, and avoids hallucinations more consistently than before.

Memory is still rolling out gradually, but even without full memory support, conversations feel more grounded and less scattered.

There’s also a tone shift worth mentioning. Claude doesn’t try to be your buddy or mimic a personality—it focuses on clarity, thoughtfulness, and collaboration.

You give it a messy problem, it gives you a thoughtful response without turning it into a TED Talk.

If you’re curious, Claude 4 Sonnet is live and free to test. You can open Claude.ai and try it right now—no login required.

And if you want to see how far Claude can really go, Opus is available through Claude Pro with just a couple of clicks.