🔥OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic Are Being Considered to Replace Google For The Apple Search Engine.

Apple might be prepping Safari for an AI-driven shakeup, as internal conversations hint the browser could soon spotlight tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Anthropic instead of leaning so heavily on Google Search.

Behind the scenes, Apple’s quietly reevaluating what search looks like in a world where AI answers are starting to beat links—and that rethink could hit your iPhone sooner than expected.

During testimony in the DOJ’s antitrust case against Google, Apple senior VP of services Eddy Cue said the company is already considering a future where generative AI tools gradually replace traditional search engines.

Cue confirmed Apple has been in talks with players like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity to become options in Safari, alongside a soon-to-arrive integration of Google’s Gemini.

Apple’s current deal with OpenAI allows it to work with other AI providers and potentially embed them directly into iOS, macOS, and Siri.

Cue also dropped a small but telling stat: for the first time, searches through Safari actually dipped last month.

He chalked it up to more people using AI platforms instead—something that might be nudging Apple toward a browser overhaul built for AI-first search.

Right now, Safari still defaults to Google under a deal reportedly worth around $20 billion a year.

But with that deal under scrutiny and generative AI systems rewriting the rules of how we find information, Apple is clearly eyeing an off-ramp.

The company’s move mirrors a broader trend: users are increasingly typing full questions into ChatGPT or Perplexity instead of old-school search bars.

Safari shifting in this direction could have ripple effects not just for how Apple devices handle search, but for the future of Google’s dominance—and maybe even what gets prime real estate on your iPhone home screen.