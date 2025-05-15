🔥Apple Music Just Made It Easier To Ditch Spotify Without Losing Your Playlists. Now Your iPhone And Android Can Finally Stop Fighting Over Your Streaming Music Services.

Apple just dropped a low-key but very real quality-of-life feature: the ability to import your playlists into Apple Music from Spotify and other streaming services.

You might want to sit with this one if you’ve ever rage-quit switching apps just to avoid rebuilding your vibe from scratch. Here’s what’s happening: Apple is rolling out a built-in Transfer Music option inside the Apple Music app that lets users bring in their playlists from Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal, and even Amazon Music. It’s currently appearing for some users under the settings menu (Settings > Account > Transfer Music), suggesting a phased rollout—typical Apple style. So if you don’t see it yet, hang tight. Once it hits your device, transferring your music is pretty straightforward. You tap into the Transfer Music section, choose your service, authenticate it, and select the playlists you want to port over. Apple Music handles the rest. No third-party app. No workarounds. Just a clean import that matches songs to Apple’s catalog, preserving playlist order and track metadata. For longtime Spotify users tempted by Apple’s tighter iOS integration—or just those with a foot in both ecosystems—this is the first time Apple has made the switch easier without needing tools like SongShift or Soundiiz. And while it doesn’t sound like much, this move hints at a bigger strategy: Apple wants to reduce every bit of friction that keeps you from living full-time in its walled garden. No official announcement from Apple yet, but sources like MacRumors and 9to5Mac report this is now live for some in the US and EU. Based on the UI screenshots floating around, the feature appears native to the Music app and may eventually be standard across iOS, iPadOS, and Android versions of Apple Music. And if you’re someone bouncing between ecosystems—say, streaming on an iPad but still using Spotify on Android—this tool finally bridges that awkward gap.