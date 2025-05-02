🔥Coachella 2026 Tickets Are Live and So Is Your Excuse to Escape Reality

Tickets for the 2026 Coachella dropped today, which means it's time to pretend you're not already budgeting for overpriced lodging and oat milk cold brew in the desert.

If you’re planning on going, consider this your reminder to start training your legs and deleting your ex’s number.

And getting tickets before they sellout or go up in $$$.

Get Coachella Tickets:

Coachella is the ultimate music and culture flex.



It’s two weekends in the California desert where huge artists, buzzy up-and-comers, and surprise guests all collide in one massive, aesthetic fever dream.

It’s happening April 10-12 and 17-19 and as always, they’ll bring the heat to an already hot desert.