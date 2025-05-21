   
 
Spacelab
🔥The Coinbase Breach Hit 69000 Users—AI and Crypto Fans, You’re Gonna Want to Pay Attention. Turns Out Hacking Is Still Human After All.

  
     
 

Coinbase just revealed that a breach in its third-party system exposed the personal information of at least 69,000 users.

 

What’s scarier than a password reset email you didn’t request? The breach may have handed hackers enough to go fishing for real.

 

 

TL;DR: This wasn’t a rug pull.

 

It was more like someone rifling through your mail. And it’s a wake-up call for both platforms and users: security isn’t just about cold wallets and strong passwords anymore—it’s about the full chain of trust.

 

According to a disclosure filed with the Maine Attorney General’s office, the incident occurred in late February but was discovered by Coinbase on May 20.

 

The attackers exploited a vulnerability in a third-party customer support platform—not Coinbase’s core systems—to access customer names, emails, phone numbers, and even some physical addresses.

 

In “a limited number of cases,” it also included other sensitive info like date of birth and activity logs.

 

Coinbase emphasized that no passwords, Social Security numbers, or government IDs were exposed, and the breach didn’t give attackers access to funds or internal account controls.

 

But let’s be real: just having your name, contact info, and crypto activity floating around out there is enough to cause damage—especially in a world where phishing is basically a full-time career path for some hackers.

 

Coinbase says it has already contacted affected customers and is offering credit monitoring through Kroll, the same firm used by victims of past high-profile data breaches like Equifax.

 

Users were advised to reset passwords, enable 2FA if they haven’t already (please do), and stay alert for suspicious activity.

 

This breach lands at a time when Coinbase is positioning itself as one of the most secure and compliant crypto platforms in the U.S., especially as it battles the SEC and tries to scale services like its Layer 2 network Base.

 

It’s also another reminder that even when your funds are safe, your data may not be—and in the crypto world, trust is a currency just as valuable as Bitcoin.

 

If you’ve used Coinbase recently, check your inbox for security alerts, but also stay wary of anything that smells off.

 

These types of breaches don’t always burn down the house—sometimes they just leave the door cracked for someone else to walk in later.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
