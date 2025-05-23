🔥 Glitch Is Shutting Down, But The Code Lives On. Export Your Weirdest Apps And Keep The Magic Going

If you’ve ever built a weird web app at 2 a.m. just to see if it worked, you’ll want to read this to the end—something deeper is shifting under the surface. Glitch started out as one of the internet’s rare cozy corners—a place where coders, artists, and hobbyists could spin up full-stack apps with just a browser and a dream. Think remixable projects, live-editing, and zero config—all wrapped in a platform that felt more like a creative jam session than a dev tool. It was coding with vibes. Glitch cited financial unsustainability as the core reason. Fastly, which acquired Glitch in 2022, is sunsetting the service after a long attempt to keep it alive post-acquisition. If you’re a longtime Glitch user, here’s what to know: All projects will become read-only after October 1

Everything goes offline on December 15

You can export your projects right now via their Project Export tool Glitch was more than just a cloud IDE. It carved out a space for playful coding that wasn’t all about shipping MVPs or landing startup funding. It was about tinkering, remixing, learning in public, and not being afraid to break things. And yeah, the code was important—but so was the community. The little heart emoji on your app, the collaborative edits, the weird bots and generative art projects… it all added up to something that felt personal. That’s rare in 2025. Glitch going dark is part of a larger shift in the dev landscape. Platforms like Replit and Codesandbox have grown up, GitHub’s Copilot is writing boilerplate, and AI agents are threatening to auto-pilot half the web. In that world, Glitch was an outlier—low-stakes, high-creativity, and human. So if you ever published a weird button that changed your background to Garfield orange, or launched a microblog that only posted cat facts—you helped make Glitch what it was. Export your stuff, screenshot your remix history, and maybe light a little virtual candle. This one mattered.