🔥 Google Gemini AI Is Now Automatically Summarizing Your Emails For Workspace People. Inbox Overload Just Got Way Less Painful.

Gmail just got a lot smarter: Google’s Gemini AI now automatically summarizes long email threads on mobile for Workspace users.

Find out how this levels up your inbox game farther below.

If your inbox feels like a never-ending group chat, this new feature might be your new best friend.

Previously, users had to manually request summaries, but now, Gemini will proactively generate them for lengthy conversations or messages with multiple replies.

You just leveled up your inbox game, now try Wix to level up your web presence with a free trial.

These summaries update in real-time as new replies are added.

Currently, this feature is limited to English-language emails on mobile devices and may take up to two weeks to roll out to all accounts.

There's no announcement yet regarding its availability for desktop Gmail or non-Workspace users.

This enhancement is part of Google's broader initiative to integrate Gemini AI across its Workspace suite, aiming to streamline workflows and reduce information overload.

As AI continues to evolve, features like these could redefine how we manage our digital communications.