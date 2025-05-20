🔥Microsoft Just Launched NLWeb And It’s Coming For ChatGPT And Bing. AI-Powered Online Search Is Finally Getting Weird In A Good Way.

Microsoft just dropped something big at Build 2025: NLWeb — a new open protocol designed to bring AI-powered natural language search to any corner of the web.

Instead of relying on big-name tools like ChatGPT or Bing, developers can now plug in their own AI chatbots using their own content and low-cost AI models.

Microsoft’s NLWeb could be a game-changer for AI search.

By offering an open and accessible way to build smarter, natural language AI into websites, Microsoft is giving developers and content creators a shot at building their own AI-powered experiences — without having to hand everything over to the big players. It’s one step closer to an open, agent-powered web.

Deep Dive: What NLWeb Actually Means

NLWeb: Natural Language AI for Any Website



Microsoft’s NLWeb lets you add AI-powered, natural language search to your site with just a few lines of code.

Created by RSS co-founder Ramanathan Guha, it helps you build smart chatbots using your own content and low-cost models.

Decentralized AI, Finally



NLWeb shifts AI away from platforms like ChatGPT or Bing.

You control the data, the experience, and the model — making AI more personal, not platform-driven.

Already in Action



Sites like Serious Eats and outdoor retailers are already using NLWeb for better search.

Microsoft’s teaming up with Shopify and TripAdvisor to expand this across e-commerce and travel.

Works with MCP



NLWeb supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), letting developers decide which AI models to use and how their site data is accessed.

MCP keeps AI grounded in your context, not generic web info.

A New AI Web Vision



There are hurdles — big tech isn’t eager to decentralize.

But NLWeb aims to unlock an agent-powered web, where AI helps users take action, not just answer questions.