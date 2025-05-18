🔥Cryptocurrency Just Caught an AI Tailwind from OpenAI and CoreWeave—Now Nasdaq Is Watching

OpenAI just inked a deal with CoreWeave that sent crypto mining stocks soaring and pushed Galaxy Digital into a buzzy Nasdaq debut.

Something about AI partnering with the old-school backbone of blockchain infrastructure has the market asking: wait, is this the new face of crypto?

Here’s the short version: OpenAI has tapped CoreWeave—a former Ethereum miner turned AI infrastructure powerhouse—to help it scale up computing.

That’s not just a quiet backend deal.

Spacelab Cybersecurity Guide

It’s a big swing at building out the AI processing muscle needed to fuel everything from large language models to real-time multimodal tools.

CoreWeave isn’t running on vibes and leftover rigs either—it’s retooled itself as an Nvidia-powered cloud engine that knows how to optimize high-performance compute at scale.

That alone is headline-worthy.

But then the stock market did what it does —it jumped.

CoreWeave isn’t publicly traded, but the OpenAI deal triggered a wave of investor interest in publicly listed companies that smell like the next CoreWeave.

GPU-heavy miners like Hut 8 Mining (up 21%), Core Scientific (up 27%), and Iris Energy (up 19%) all rallied hard.

This wasn’t a Bitcoin pump.

This was AI clout lighting a fire under crypto’s infrastructure layer.

And then there’s Galaxy Digital, which chose this exact moment to list on Nasdaq after years of hovering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Their shares popped nearly 12% on day one.

Galaxy’s got deep roots in digital assets and increasingly, an AI-adjacent narrative.

CEO Mike Novogratz has been publicly bullish on AI-crypto crossovers—and now, that bet might actually be cashing in.

Zooming out, this might mark a turning point.

For months, AI and crypto have felt like rival siblings fighting for attention (and GPU access).

Now, with OpenAI essentially validating ex-crypto miners as a serious piece of the AI supply chain, that wall might be coming down.

It’s not just about one deal—it’s about a reframe.

AI doesn’t live in a vacuum, and the infrastructure it needs might already be in the hands of the crypto crowd.

If you’re into watching where AI meets markets, or how GPU wars are quietly redrawing the tech map, this one’s worth watching.