🔥 Perplexity Labs Just Launched Reports, Spreadsheets, Dashboards, And More. It’s Coming for Web, iOS, and Android. Find Out How.

Perplexity just launched Labs, a new AI-powered tool that transforms your ideas into polished spreadsheets, dashboards, reports, and even simple web apps—all within minutes. Scroll down to see how far you can actually push this—some of the use cases might surprise you. Think of it as your own personal project team, ready to tackle tasks that once took days. Whether you're a marketer needing a campaign plan, a financial analyst crunching numbers, or someone planning weekly meals, Labs steps in to handle the heavy lifting. It conducts in-depth research, executes code, and generates visuals, delivering comprehensive outputs tailored to your needs. Perplexity Labs AI Tools Features Generate comprehensive reports and spreadsheets from a simple prompt, complete with charts, images, and structured data.



Create interactive dashboards and simple web apps using AI-driven tools like code execution and data visualization.



Conduct in-depth research and analysis by leveraging web search, code execution, and chart/image creation to craft detailed reports and visualizations.



Organize all generated assets—including charts, images, and code files—in a dedicated tab for easy viewing and downloading.



Available on web, iOS, and Android platforms, with plans to extend availability to Mac and Windows applications. Available to Pro subscribers for $20 per month, Labs can be accessed via web, iOS, and Android, with Mac and Windows support on the horizon. All generated files—charts, images, code—are neatly organized in an “Assets” tab for easy access and download. This move marks Perplexity's expansion beyond its core search capabilities, positioning Labs as a versatile tool for both personal and professional projects. It's a significant step in making AI-driven productivity more accessible and efficient.