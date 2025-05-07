🔥PlayStation Launches Team LFG That Wants to Be Your New Favorite Teammate

Sony just launched Team LFG, a brand-new PlayStation studio focused on building social play experiences that let people “find friends and have fun” through multiplayer gaming.

But what exactly does a social-first studio look like in 2025—and how does Sony plan to compete with the Discords and Fortnites of the world that already dominate friend-finding and online hangouts?

Team LFG is being led by former Epic Games and Netflix Games exec Miko Wilson, and while Sony’s keeping the project vague, the mission is clear: build something that makes playing with others way more seamless, maybe even a little meaningful.

The studio is based in Los Angeles, and it’s hiring for a range of roles in engineering and design, signaling that whatever’s coming is still early but ambitious.

Sony’s move reflects a broader shift happening across gaming and tech—where connection isn’t just a feature, it’s the product.

Instead of another massive AAA franchise, this feels more like Sony exploring the lifestyle layer of gaming, something closer to a platform that fits around games, not just inside them.

The question now is will gamers show up for a PlayStation-led social hub, or stick with the communities they’ve already built elsewhere?

Either way, Sony just officially entered the chat.