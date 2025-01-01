Amazon Thinks Its Most Dedicated Shoppers Are AI Bots. And It’s Blocking Their Reviews

Amazon is blocking some shoppers from reading reviews because it thinks they’re AI bots. And the strangest part isn’t the restriction itself: it’s how easily perfectly normal shopping behavior can apparently make someone look suspicious on Amazon. ➜ The real story: Amazon is trying to protect one of its most valuable data vaults from AI companies, but some of its most dedicated customers are getting locked outside with the robots. Affected shoppers have reported being able to see only around eight reviews per product, sometimes without the usual sorting and filtering tools. Restoring full access can require emailing Amazon, filing an appeal, and waiting several business days for the company to decide whether you’re sufficiently human. Amazon has confirmed that its systems have incorrectly restricted legitimate customers while attempting to prevent unauthorized scraping of customer-generated content. The company says it has worked to restore access in isolated cases, but it hasn’t explained how many people were affected, what triggers the restrictions, or how its review-access verification system works. Why Amazon Is Restricting Customer Review Access Amazon reviews aren’t just helpful shopping advice. Together, they’re an enormous collection of real-world opinions, product details, complaints, comparisons, and buying signals. Exactly the kind of material AI companies want for training models and powering shopping assistants. Amazon has already taken a harder line against outside AI agents. In November 2025, the company sued Perplexity over an agentic shopping feature that Amazon said disguised automated browsing as human activity, and the dispute has continued through the courts in 2026. That larger fight helps explain why Amazon is watching review activity so closely. The problem is that someone comparing products, checking negative reviews, and opening lots of listings can behave a lot like an automated research agent (at least from the perspective of a detection system staring at traffic patterns). Real Amazon Shoppers Are Being Mistaken for Bots One longtime Prime member told Fast Company that he discovered the restriction while researching a dehumidifier. Amazon initially allowed him to view only eight reviews per product, and a customer-service representative said his account had violated rules related to gathering or extracting customer-generated content. Another shopper said he didn’t use a VPN, ad blocker, AI browser, or automation tool. His apparent offense may have simply been reading lots of reviews across competing products before deciding what to buy, otherwise known as being careful with money on the internet. Both users eventually regained access, but only after contacting Amazon and waiting several days. Neither received a clear explanation of what triggered the restriction, which leaves customers guessing whether their normal research habits might set it off again. AI Bot Detection Could Make the Web Worse for Humans Amazon isn’t the only company struggling to separate people from increasingly capable AI agents. Websites are experimenting with stricter bot defenses as automated tools become better at navigating pages, interacting with services, and imitating regular browsing behavior That creates an awkward new version of the CAPTCHA problem. Instead of clicking every square containing a traffic light, people may increasingly have to appeal account restrictions, scan QR codes, perform verification steps, or explain why they opened 37 reviews for countertop ice makers at midnight. The optimistic outcome is that platforms improve these systems quickly and give users clearer warnings and faster appeals. The less charming outcome is an internet where humans constantly have to prove they’re human because software has become exceptionally good at pretending otherwise. FAQs Why is Amazon limiting access to customer reviews? Amazon says it is trying to prevent unauthorized bots and AI crawlers from scraping customer-generated review data. Some legitimate shoppers have been incorrectly flagged by those protections. How many Amazon reviews can restricted users see? Affected customers have reported being limited to roughly eight reviews per product, sometimes without access to normal sorting and filtering options. How can shoppers restore full access to Amazon reviews? Restricted users may need to contact Amazon or submit an appeal by email. Reported restoration times have ranged from several days to around five business days.