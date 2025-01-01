Apple Upgrade Could Turn Every iPhone, Mac and iPad Into a Monthly Subscription

Apple has launched Apple Upgrade, a new Klarna-backed leasing program that lets US customers pay monthly for an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch instead of buying it outright. The monthly prices look manageable now, but the bigger plan hiding underneath could change what it means to “own” anything inside the Apple ecosystem. ➜ The real story: Apple isn’t making its devices cheaper. It’s making the full price easier to ignore. Apple Upgrade arrives as the company briefly crossed a $5 trillion market value and rising component costs pushed several device prices higher. The program starts at $17.99 per month for an iPhone, $11.99 for an iPad or Apple Watch and $24.99 for a Mac, depending on the device and lease terms. That may sound like another financing option, but Apple is quietly testing something much bigger: whether its hardware business can start behaving like its services business. How the Apple Upgrade Program Works With Klarna Apple Upgrade is a leasing program rather than a traditional installment plan. Klarna provides the financing, while Apple controls the shopping, setup and upgrade experience through its stores and website. Lease terms range from 12 to 24 months for iPhones and Apple Watches and from 24 to 36 months for iPads and Macs. At the end of the agreement, customers can return the device, move into a newer model or pay the remaining amount required to keep it. That setup gives Apple most of the benefits of a hardware subscription without taking on the full financial and regulatory burden itself. Klarna handles the credit side, while Apple gets a more predictable path for bringing customers back into its stores for their next device. Apple Is Changing How Customers Think About Device Prices A $1,199 iPhone requires a moment of reflection. An iPhone advertised at $34.99 per month feels closer to a streaming service, a gym membership or one more line quietly living on a credit card statement. That psychological shift may be the most important part of Apple Upgrade. Customers no longer have to decide whether a phone is worth four figures; they only have to decide whether the monthly payment fits comfortably into the budget. The risk is that people could spend years moving from one lease to another without ever owning their devices or reaching a month when the payments stop. Buying an Apple product and reselling it later may still cost less, especially because iPhones and Macs tend to retain meaningful resale value, but that requires more planning than most shoppers want to do. Apple is betting that convenience will beat the calculator. History suggests that’s probably a safe bet. Apple Upgrade Could Become a Subscription for the Entire Apple Ecosystem Apple Upgrade currently covers individual devices, but the company already has nearly everything it needs to build a much larger bundle. Apple One combines services such as Apple Music, Apple TV and iCloud+, while AppleCare One packages device protection and support. The obvious next step would be one monthly payment covering an iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleCare and Apple’s major digital services. Customers would receive a complete Apple lifestyle package, and Apple would gain recurring revenue across both hardware and software. That model could become even more attractive as devices get more expensive. Apple is widely expected to enter the foldable-phone market, where premium devices routinely carry prices far above standard flagship phones. At that point, the headline price matters less than whether Apple can place the monthly payment inside a range that feels ordinary. The company that helped turn songs, movies, storage and software into subscriptions may now be preparing to do the same thing to the computer in your pocket. FAQs What is Apple Upgrade? Apple Upgrade is a US leasing program that lets eligible customers make monthly payments on select iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch models through Klarna. Do you own the device with Apple Upgrade? Not automatically. Customers can return the device, upgrade to another model or pay the required remaining balance to keep it when the lease ends. Is Apple Upgrade cheaper than buying an iPhone? Not necessarily. Buying and later reselling an iPhone could cost less overall, but Apple Upgrade offers lower upfront costs and a simpler path to upgrading regularly.