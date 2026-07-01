Spotify just launched Running Mode, a new Premium feature that builds personalized playlists around your running pace, workout style, music taste and available time. The hot take is that Spotify isn’t really launching another playlist feature. It’s trying to become part of your fitness routine. Somewhere between the opening warm-up and the final gasping sprint, Spotify may have figured out how to make a playlist feel less like background music and more like part of the workout. Running Mode is rolling out through the Fitness hub in Spotify’s iOS app across the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden. Instead of searching for a generic playlist with a title like “Songs That Will Definitely Make Me Exercise Today,” you can choose your preferred genres, target beats per minute, workout duration and type of run. The available formats include steady runs, intervals and pyramid workouts, with optional English audio cues to guide you through each stage. Spotify also includes 25 preset combinations for days when configuring a playlist feels like more effort than the actual run. Once you’ve made your choices, the system generates music that fits the planned intensity and adjusts the selections across the different phases of the workout. That makes sense. Spotify introduced a much larger Fitness section earlier this year, combining workout playlists with instructional videos and Peloton classes. The company said nearly 70 percent of Premium subscribers exercise at least once a month and that more than 150 million fitness playlists are actively used around the world. In other words, Spotify isn’t forcing its way into a new category. Its listeners were already bringing it to the gym. Running Mode is also a slightly nostalgic return. Spotify launched an earlier running feature in 2015 that used a phone’s sensors to detect cadence and match music to it in real time. That version disappeared in 2018. The new approach asks runners to choose their pace and training plan before starting, so it’s less automatic but considerably more customizable. Matching music to a workout isn’t just a clever product demo. Tempo can help runners maintain cadence, while familiar music can make physical effort feel more manageable and enjoyable. There isn’t one magical BPM that works for everyone, though. Some runners settle into the 120-to-140 BPM range, while faster efforts may feel better closer to 170 or 180. The most useful tempo is the one that fits your natural stride rather than turning a morning jog into an unwanted nightclub cardio experiment. The bigger opportunity is personalization without homework. Building a properly paced running playlist by hand usually means checking song tempos, arranging energy levels and discovering halfway through that your “motivational” mix contains three ballads and an eight-minute ambient track. Spotify already knows what you listen to. Now it’s giving that data somewhere practical to go. Running Mode probably won’t replace a dedicated training app, a running coach or the stubborn internal voice that gets you through the last mile. But it could remove one small piece of friction before you head out the door. Pick the workout, pick the music, press play and start moving. Sometimes that’s the entire battle. FAQs What is Spotify Running Mode? Spotify Running Mode is a Premium feature that creates personalized running playlists based on your preferred music, workout type, target pace, beats per minute and available running time. Where can I find Spotify Running Mode? Running Mode is available through the Fitness hub in the Spotify iOS app. It’s rolling out in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden. Does Spotify Running Mode automatically detect your running pace? No. Unlike Spotify’s older running feature, the new version asks you to select your pace and workout preferences before you begin. It then builds a playlist designed around those choices.