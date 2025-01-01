Xbox Has One Year to Start Growing Again After Microsoft’s Massive Gaming Reset

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has given Microsoft’s gaming division until the end of fiscal 2027 to return to player and revenue growth following thousands of layoffs and the departure of four studios. Xbox is betting that consoles, blockbuster franchises and Minecraft can give the brand a clear identity again after years of trying to be almost everything, everywhere, all at once. ➜ The real story: Xbox doesn’t have a game problem nearly as much as it has a focus problem, and another beautifully worded strategy memo won’t fix that by itself. Sharma’s plan centers on four priorities: strengthening the Xbox platform with consoles at its core, building major games into global franchises, turning Minecraft into a larger creator platform and expanding popular Xbox worlds beyond games. The company wants to achieve player and revenue growth by June 2027, then accelerate those businesses through 2029. The targets arrived at a particularly uncomfortable moment. Microsoft’s latest earnings showed Xbox content and services revenue falling 10 percent during the quarter, while the company’s cloud and AI businesses continued growing at a much faster pace. Xbox Is Putting Its Console Back at the Center After years of hearing that practically every screen could become an Xbox, Microsoft is giving the actual Xbox console a much more prominent seat at the table. Sharma told employees that consoles still generate most of the division’s revenue and remain the foundation of its fan base, while Game Pass, Windows and cloud streaming will help bring in additional players. That doesn’t mean Microsoft is suddenly abandoning its broader platform strategy. It does suggest the company understands that a gaming brand needs a recognizable home, not just a subscription service floating between televisions, laptops and phones. Players may enjoy flexibility, but they also need a reason to care which ecosystem they’re joining. Xbox has already started tightening that identity by making Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution console exclusives. Exclusives alone won’t solve the business, but they can make owning an Xbox feel like a deliberate choice again instead of the gaming equivalent of picking whichever airport lounge has an open chair. Microsoft Is Betting Bigger on Minecraft, Fallout and Global Franchises Xbox is also reorganizing its studios around its strongest franchises and biggest new ideas. Microsoft plans to create longer-term strategies covering games, movies, television, merchandise, sponsorships and live experiences, with Sharma claiming that three Xbox franchises already generate more than $1 billion annually. She didn’t identify them, though Minecraft, Call of Duty and Candy Crush would be rather obvious names to place near the top of the suspect list. Minecraft appears to be getting special treatment. Microsoft plans to invest in it “more than ever before” while positioning it as a larger creator platform, potentially giving players more ways to build, publish and earn inside its blocky universe. King and Microsoft Casual Games will also carry more responsibility as Xbox tries to reach people who don’t spend their evenings debating frame rates. The approach makes business sense. Developing huge new games takes years, costs an alarming amount of money and offers no guarantee that players will show up. Expanding worlds people already love is safer, although Xbox will need to avoid turning every recognizable character into an endless conveyor belt of sequels, shows, mugs and limited-edition snack packaging. Xbox’s One-Year Growth Deadline Comes After Major Layoffs The new strategy follows what Sharma called the most significant restructuring in Xbox history. Microsoft announced plans to eliminate roughly 3,200 gaming jobs during fiscal 2027, including about 1,600 immediate cuts, while four studios moved away from Xbox ownership or management. That context makes the promise of better accountability feel heavier than normal executive language. Microsoft isn’t simply adjusting a product roadmap; it’s asking a smaller organization to reverse declining revenue while rebuilding trust among employees, developers and players. There’s still plenty here worth being optimistic about. Xbox owns an absurdly deep collection of games, studios and recognizable characters, and Sharma’s priorities are clearer than the brand’s recent everything-is-an-Xbox era. But clarity is only step one. Over the next year, Microsoft has to turn that strategy into games people want, hardware people understand and an ecosystem that feels built for players rather than spreadsheets. FAQs What is Xbox’s new growth plan? Xbox plans to return to player and revenue growth by the end of Microsoft’s fiscal 2027, which runs through June 2027. Its strategy focuses on consoles, major game franchises, Minecraft creators and expanded entertainment experiences. Is Microsoft abandoning Xbox consoles? No. Xbox says consoles generate most of its gaming revenue and remain its flagship experience, while Game Pass, Windows and cloud gaming will support the broader platform. Why did Microsoft restructure Xbox? Microsoft said Xbox faced declining revenue, rising hardware costs, weak profitability and an overstretched studio portfolio. The restructuring included thousands of planned job cuts and four studios leaving Xbox.