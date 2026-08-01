AWS Network Firewall Rule Hit Counts Reveal Unused Security Rules

AWS Network Firewall can now count how often each stateful rule matches live traffic, giving security teams a much clearer view of what their cloud defenses are actually doing.





The useful part is deeper than a dashboard number: those counts can expose stale rules, policy gaps, and quiet misconfigurations before they become the kind of incident everyone suddenly has time for.

➜ The real story: AWS is moving firewall management from “we configured it” to “we can prove it worked,” which is a much healthier way to run cloud security.

AWS Network Firewall now shows how often individual stateful rules match network traffic, including rules in custom and managed rule groups.

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What AWS Network Firewall Rule Hit Counts Actually Show The feature is enabled by default, so teams don’t need to rebuild firewall policies or add a separate monitoring product just to see rule activity. AWS says the metrics can refresh at intervals as short as five minutes, which makes the data useful for policy testing, troubleshooting, and incident response.

Why AWS Firewall Hit Counts Matter for Cloud Security Security teams can use the counts to find dormant, redundant, shadow, or misordered rules, then decide whether those controls still belong in a policy. The numbers come from alert logs, so alert, drop, and reject rules are counted automatically. A pass rule needs Suricata’s alert keyword if a team wants allowed traffic to appear in the metrics. The feature itself doesn’t add a separate AWS charge, although normal CloudWatch, Amazon S3, or Athena costs can apply when teams store and query the underlying logs. Stateless rules aren’t included yet, and the feature isn’t available in the UAE or Bahrain Regions.

FAQs

What are AWS Network Firewall rule hit counts? They show how often a stateful AWS Network Firewall rule matches network traffic, helping teams see which controls are active and which may need review.

Does AWS Network Firewall count pass rules? Not by default. Teams can add Suricata’s alert keyword to a pass rule so allowed traffic creates an alert record that AWS can count.