Alibaba’s Wan3.0 AI Video Model Is Here, and Tom Cruise Is Already Raising Copyright Questions

Alibaba has officially launched Wan3.0, its all-in-one AI video model that can generate clips up to 30 seconds from text, images, video, audio, webpages, PDFs and slide decks.

That sounds like a creator tool, but the launch is already tangled up with the same celebrity-likeness problem that made AI video impossible to ignore earlier this year.

➜ The real story: AI video is getting less interesting as a magic trick and more important as a rights-and-trust problem, which is a much bigger deal than whether Tom Cruise looks convincing for 30 seconds.

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What Is Alibaba’s Wan3.0 AI Video Model? At its core, Wan3.0 folds several AI video workflows into one system, instead of making creators bounce between separate tools for text-to-video, image animation and reference footage. It can also use documents and public webpages as inputs, so a product brief, travel deck or campaign plan could become the starting point for a finished visual concept.

Why Is Tom Cruise Raising Copyright Questions for Wan3.0? Alibaba’s own promotion of Wan3.0 includes a video featuring Tom Cruise, which puts the model in familiar territory. Even if it’s meant as a demonstration, using a recognizable actor’s likeness without a clear licensing explanation invites the same questions around consent, publicity rights and copyright that have followed other AI video launches. The timing is awkward because Hollywood and creators are still trying to establish basic rules for synthetic performances. That doesn’t mean every AI-generated celebrity clip is automatically illegal, but it does mean a polished demo can create more legal heat than product momentum.

What Can Wan3.0 Generate for Creators and Businesses? The practical upside is real: Wan3.0 is positioned for short dramas, film production, advertising, tourism videos and music visuals, with up to 30 seconds in one generation. For independent creators, that could mean more room for a scene to breathe instead of stitching together a stack of tiny clips. Alibaba’s cloud business is also spending heavily to compete in AI, making Wan3.0 part of a much larger push rather than a side project. If you’re learning how to direct these tools, Spacelab’s Seedance 2.5 guide offers a useful comparison for planning longer AI video scenes.

FAQs

What Is Alibaba Wan3.0? Wan3.0 is Alibaba’s all-in-one AI video model for generating and editing clips from text, images, video, audio, documents and public webpages.

Can Wan3.0 Generate 30-Second AI Videos? Yes. Wan3.0 can generate videos up to 30 seconds long, depending on the workflow and settings being used.