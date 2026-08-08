iPhone 17 Prices Could Rise Monday, Right Before Apple Unveils the iPhone 18 Pro Apple could raise iPhone 17 prices as soon as Monday, August 10, according to a new rumor circulating in China. The bigger question isn’t simply how much more the phones could cost, but why Apple might reprice its current lineup just weeks before introducing its next flagship models. ➜ The real story: Apple may be quietly resetting what an everyday iPhone costs, turning Monday into a preview of the more expensive upgrade cycle coming next. Will Apple Raise iPhone 17 Prices on August 10? The report comes from Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who says talk of an August 10 price adjustment is making the rounds. The source stopped short of confirming that an increase will happen, and Apple hasn’t announced any change, so this remains firmly in rumor territory. It’s also unclear whether a hike would affect every iPhone 17 model or only part of the lineup. For now, the iPhone 17 family starts at $599 for the iPhone 17e, $799 for the iPhone 17, $999 for the iPhone Air, $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple still lists the iPhone 17 from $799 and the iPhone 17 Pro from $1,099, but Monday could give shoppers a reason to check those pages before breakfast. Why Apple Could Increase iPhone Prices Before the iPhone 18 The timing feels strange until you look at Apple’s new release schedule. Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone next month, while the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e reportedly won’t arrive until spring 2027. That leaves the iPhone 17 carrying the mainstream lineup for several more months, making it much more than leftover inventory. Apple is also dealing with rising component and memory costs across its hardware business. Smartphone makers are increasingly paying more for the chips needed to support AI features, while the wider phone market is expected to see record average selling prices as manufacturers protect their margins. Memory costs are already pushing phone prices higher across the industry. There’s an optimistic read here: Apple could keep the increase selective, leave the standard iPhone 17 alone or soften the hit through trade-in offers and financing. Still, a mid-cycle price change would send a clear signal that waiting for an older model no longer guarantees a cheaper route into the iPhone lineup. FAQs Are iPhone 17 Prices Definitely Increasing on August 10? No. The August 10 change is an unconfirmed rumor, and Apple hasn’t announced an iPhone 17 price increase. How Much Does the iPhone 17 Currently Cost? The iPhone 17 currently starts at $799 in the United States. The broader lineup ranges from the $599 iPhone 17e to the $1,199 iPhone 17 Pro Max. Should I Buy an iPhone 17 Before Monday? If you already planned to buy one at its current price, purchasing before Monday could remove the risk of paying more. If you’re considering an iPhone 18 Pro, waiting for Apple’s expected September launch will give you a much clearer comparison.