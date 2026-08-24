Apple AirPods 5 Could Launch in September 2026 With Two Models, and Apple Isn’t Wasting Time

Apple could launch AirPods 5 as early as September 9, 2026, with two versions: a standard model and one with active noise cancellation.





The bigger clue is what comes next, because this looks less like a wild reinvention and more like Apple tightening its everyday earbuds right as the iPhone 18 Pro cycle kicks off.

➜ The real story: AirPods 4 finally settled into Apple’s lineup, and now AirPods 5 may already be walking through the door like the upgrade calendar has somewhere important to be.

Details on design, battery life, chips, and pricing are still unconfirmed, but AirPods 5 references have already appeared in macOS 26.7 release candidate code.

Hit the Spacelab Technology section for more tech coverage.

AirPods 5 are reportedly in the mix for Apple’s expected September 9 product event, the same launch window tied to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and new Apple Watch hardware. If you’re tracking Apple’s bigger fall launch, our iPhone 18 Pro release date guide has the latest timing around the company’s September hardware push. That gives AirPods 5 a very crowded stage, but it also makes sense: earbuds are one of the easiest Apple upgrades to pair with a new phone purchase.

AirPods 5 Models Could Keep Apple’s Regular and ANC Split The reported plan keeps the same basic split Apple uses today, with a regular AirPods 5 model and a pricier version with active noise cancellation. Apple currently sells AirPods 4 for $129 and AirPods 4 with ANC for $179, but AirPods 5 pricing hasn’t been confirmed. Software will matter just as much as hardware, especially as newer AirPods features continue to lean on the iPhone and Apple Intelligence, so the Apple iOS 26.6.1 update is worth keeping on your radar for the broader platform picture. The camera-equipped AirPods that have generated plenty of attention appear to be a separate product for 2027, which means AirPods 5 should be the more familiar, less sci-fi update this fall.

FAQs

When will Apple AirPods 5 launch? AirPods 5 could debut as early as September 9, 2026, during Apple’s expected fall product event.

Will AirPods 5 have active noise cancellation? Yes, reports point to two AirPods 5 models, with one standard version and one version offering active noise cancellation.