Apple is changing its App Tracking Transparency consent prompts on iPhone and iPad after Germany’s competition regulator said the current system gives services from Apple an unfair advantage over third-party apps.

The change sounds like a few redesigned pop-ups, but it reaches straight into one of the biggest Apple privacy features and the mobile advertising economy built around it.

➜ The real story: Apple isn’t being told to kill App Tracking Transparency.

It’s being told that privacy controls can’t feel tougher when somebody else is asking for your data at the same time.

Germany and the European Union are all lagging waaay Behind the US and Asia in terms of tech. Actions like this are the reason why. Security is important, but over regulating is bad for everyone,

Apple App Tracking Transparency Prompts Are Changing Across the EU App Tracking Transparency arrived with iOS 14.5 and made cross-app tracking something users had to actively allow. That was a major privacy shift, but Germany’s competition regulator focused on how Apple presented the choice. Regulators said third-party apps faced more discouraging language, visual cues and explanations than the company used for its own personalized advertising prompts. Apple now has four months to revise the design and language, with the changes expected across almost all EU countries.

Why Germany Says iPhone Privacy Prompts Favored Apple The issue is less about whether tracking should require consent and more about whether every app gets the same shot at asking for it. Apple has agreed to make prompts for its own services and third-party apps more visually and linguistically neutral, while also giving developers more flexibility to connect the system prompt from Apple with other consent requests. That could reduce the awkward double-prompt experience that developers and regulators have criticized for years. It also fits a wider European push to make Apple treat its own platform services more like the competitors living inside them.

What Apple ATT Changes Mean for iPhone Users and App Developers For iPhone users, the basic privacy choice remains: apps still need permission before tracking activity across other companies’ apps and websites. What changes is how that decision is presented, which matters because tiny interface choices can strongly shape what people tap without them thinking much about it. Developers may get a fairer consent flow, while Apple keeps the core privacy framework that became part of the iPhone identity. It’s another chapter in the broader push for Apple iPhone changes under the EU Digital Markets Act, where European regulators keep pressing the company to treat competing services more evenly.

Apple Privacy Is Still a Feature, but Now the Interface Has to Play Fair There’s a useful distinction here: regulators aren’t arguing that people should be tracked more. They’re arguing that Apple shouldn’t get to frame its own data requests differently while forcing rivals through a more intimidating gate. That keeps the consumer-facing privacy benefit mostly intact while putting more pressure on Apple to prove its rules apply evenly. For a company that sells privacy as part of the product, that’s probably the most important test anyway.

FAQs

Is Apple Removing App Tracking Transparency? No. App Tracking Transparency remains in place, but Apple is changing how tracking consent choices are presented.

What Is Changing With Apple App Tracking Transparency in Europe? Apple will make consent prompts more visually and linguistically neutral and give third-party developers more flexibility around consent requests.