iPhone Ultra Leak Points to Touch ID, a Hole-Punch Camera and a Wider Fold

Leaked screen protectors for the rumored iPhone Ultra appear to reveal the clearest look yet at the front of the first foldable iPhone, including a wider cover display, asymmetric outer glass and a single hole-punch selfie camera.

This is one of those tiny accessory leaks that matters because it quietly fills in several blanks about how the most radical iPhone design in years may actually work in your hand.

➜ The real story: The odd-looking corners probably aren’t the actual screen. The bigger tell is that Apple appears willing to rethink the familiar iPhone face, from the aspect ratio to the camera cutout to how you unlock it.

The rumored phone is still unannounced, so every detail belongs in the maybe pile for now. Even so, the shape shown by these protectors lines up with months of leaks pointing to a shorter, wider foldable instead of the tall, narrow look that defined many early book-style phones.

iPhone Ultra Screen Protector Leak Explains the Asymmetric Corners The protector has squared corners near the hinge and rounded corners on the opposite edge, which makes the folded phone look visually uneven at first glance. But the protector appears to cover the full front glass panel, not just the illuminated display area. That means the active screen itself could still use evenly rounded corners and uniform bezels. In other words, the asymmetry may be structural rather than something you’d stare at every time you unlock the phone.

iPhone Ultra Could Use Touch ID and a Single Hole-Punch Camera Another detail is more interesting: the protector includes a single camera opening positioned toward the right side instead of the familiar Dynamic Island. The foldable iPhone is expected to use Touch ID in the side button, which would reduce the need for the larger front sensor hardware used by Face ID. That could leave more room inside a device expected to be extremely thin when open. Current rumors point to roughly a 5.5-inch outer screen and 7.8-inch inner display, with a debut around the iPhone 18 Pro launch window and a price starting above $2,000.

Why the iPhone Ultra Foldable Design Looks Shorter and Wider The shape matters almost as much as the hinge. Dummy units and accessory leaks have repeatedly pointed to a wider body that opens into something closer to a compact tablet, while the newest generation of competing foldables has also moved in that direction. A wider layout could make multitasking, reading and video feel less cramped without turning the outer display into a skinny secondary screen. If the final hardware lands close to these leaks, Apple won’t just be entering the foldable market, it’ll be trying to make the format feel normal fast.

FAQs

What is the iPhone Ultra? iPhone Ultra is the rumored name for the first foldable iPhone. Apple hasn’t announced the device or confirmed the name.

Why does the iPhone Ultra screen protector look asymmetric? The protector appears shaped for the entire front glass panel, including the hinge-side geometry. The actual active display is still expected to have symmetrical rounded corners.