Apple Just Leaked Its iPhone Ultra, Camera AirPods and More in macOS Tahoe 26.7

Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate appears to reveal more than 10 upcoming products, including the foldable iPhone Ultra, camera-equipped AirPods, a new home hub, OLED Macs and iPads, and an updated Apple TV remote.

The code points to a much bigger hardware cycle than the usual September iPhone refresh, and the details get especially interesting once you look at what Apple is building around the iPhone.

➜ The real story: Apple didn’t just leak a phone. It accidentally posted the table of contents for its next product era.

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What Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26.7 Leak Reveals About the iPhone Ultra The most headline-friendly discovery is the iPhone Ultra, Apple’s rumored first foldable iPhone, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The software references line up with an expected September launch for those premium models, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 may arrive later.

Camera AirPods and Apple’s New Home Hub Could Change the Strategy The leak also includes AirPods with cameras that could feed visual information into Apple Intelligence, which sounds useful right up until you remember that people already feel weird about every device having a microphone. Apple’s rumored home hub appears in both tabletop and wall-mounted versions, with support for widgets and a new homeOS platform. That suggests Apple’s next big push isn’t only about selling another screen. It’s about making the home, the phone, and the assistant feel like one system. For context, the iPhone 18 Pro release date is still expected to land around Apple’s fall event window. Meanwhile, the Apple iOS 26.6.1 update is a reminder that Apple’s present-day software still needs attention while its future hardware keeps stealing the spotlight.

What the Apple Product Leak Means for Macs, iPads and Apple TV The same code references an M6 MacBook Pro, new iMac models, an OLED iPad mini, a possible next-generation Vision Pro headset, and a refreshed Apple TV remote. In other words, Apple may be preparing a rolling series of launches instead of one giant hardware dump in September. That would give the company more room to make the iPhone Ultra the headline while quietly rebuilding the rest of its hardware lineup in the background. Apple’s software pipeline has become a remarkably chatty place, and this time it may have given away the company’s entire fall-to-spring roadmap.

FAQs

What products did Apple accidentally reveal? The leak points to the iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro models, camera-equipped AirPods, a home hub, new Macs, an OLED iPad mini, and an updated Apple TV remote.

When is the iPhone Ultra expected to launch? The foldable iPhone Ultra is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September 2026, though Apple hasn’t confirmed the timing.