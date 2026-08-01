Apple Could Launch an M6 MacBook Pro and New iMacs in October

Apple could launch a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip and refreshed 24-inch iMacs in October, setting up another busy fall for the Mac.

The intriguing part isn’t just the timing: Apple may be about to put a newer M6 chip in its standard MacBook Pro while saving the flashier OLED redesign for a different high-end track.

➜ The real story: Apple is turning the Mac lineup into a choose-your-own-upgrade story, where the newest chip may not automatically mean the newest hardware.

Apple is reportedly preparing a refreshed base 14-inch MacBook Pro built around the M6 chip, with October looking like the most likely launch window. That timing also lines up with macOS 27.1, which is expected near the end of October and has reportedly been used to test upcoming Mac hardware. There's also an iPhone 18 release date to stack that against. The catch is that this MacBook Pro isn’t expected to get the big visual overhaul people have been waiting for. Think faster silicon first, dramatic new laptop second.

New 24-Inch iMac Could Get an M5 or M6 Chip The 24-inch iMac is also reportedly in line for an October refresh, replacing the current M4 model with either an M5 or M6 chip. A major redesign doesn’t appear to be part of the plan, so the familiar thin all-in-one look should stick around. Apple is reportedly working on an OLED iMac too, but that machine is still several years away. For desktop buyers, this looks more like a clean performance update than a reason to rethink the whole desk.

The OLED MacBook Pro Redesign Is Still the Bigger Apple Upgrade The more interesting MacBook is still the redesigned high-end model expected between late 2026 and early 2027, with OLED, touch support and a new chassis all reportedly in play. Here’s where the roadmap gets oddly fascinating: those premium 14-inch and 16-inch machines may use M5 Pro and M5 Max chips while the cheaper base model moves ahead to M6. Apple is reportedly skipping M6 Pro and M6 Max as it pushes more ambitious AI-focused upgrades into the M7 generation. So yes, Mac shopping may soon require looking past the chip number and paying much closer attention to the actual machine around it.

FAQs

When could the M6 MacBook Pro be released? October 2026 is the current target for a new base 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, but Apple hasn’t announced an official date.

Will the new iMac have an M6 chip? Possibly. The refreshed 24-inch iMac is reportedly being considered with either an M5 or M6 chip, with no major redesign expected.