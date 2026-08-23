Apple’s M6 iMac Is Coming This Year With New Colors, but the Big Mac Upgrade Isn’t Here Yet

Apple is reportedly preparing a new 24-inch iMac with an M6 chip and fresh color options before the end of 2026, replacing the M4 model that launched in October 2024.

The interesting part isn’t the launch window, though; it’s what Apple still appears unwilling to change, and why that could turn this colorful desktop into a very specific test of the Mac’s future.

➜ The real story: Apple may be giving the iMac a newer brain while leaving its body in the same outfit, which makes this feel more like a carefully timed maintenance stop than a full reinvention.

The M6 iMac appears aimed at people who want a clean, all-in-one Mac without turning their desk into a small hardware department.

Apple’s bigger fall story is already taking shape, too, with the iPhone 18 Pro release date and the Apple iOS 26.6.1 update already pulling attention toward Apple’s next product cycle.

Reports point to an Apple M6 iMac launch before the end of 2026, likely as an updated version of the current 24-inch desktop. Hit the Spacelab Technology section for more tech coverage. The timing would give Apple’s desktop lineup a needed refresh after the iMac skipped the M2 and M5 chip generations. The design, however, is expected to stay close to the M4 iMac that arrived in 2024, which means the familiar thin profile and built-in display are probably sticking around.

What the Apple M6 iMac Upgrade Could Actually Change The M6 is expected to be Apple’s first Mac chip built on a 2nm process, so the quiet-looking desktop could still get a meaningful jump in efficiency and performance. Reports have also pointed to stronger memory bandwidth, a new memory architecture, and a 12-core GPU, though Apple hasn’t confirmed those details. The bigger wrinkle is that the M6 generation may have a short run before Apple moves to M7, making the new iMac feel more like a bridge product than the start of a long hardware era. That doesn’t make it a bad buy, but it does make timing and pricing more important for anyone who’s still happy with an M1 or M4 machine.

Why the M6 iMac Probably Won’t Have OLED or a Larger Display The long-requested larger iMac and an OLED screen still appear to be separate projects, with no near-term arrival expected. Apple has effectively split the larger-screen desktop setup between a Mac mini or Mac Studio and the Studio Display, even if that solution isn’t as tidy as one big iMac. For now, the M6 iMac looks like Apple’s answer to a simpler question: how do you keep the all-in-one Mac current without rebuilding the whole category?

FAQs

When will the Apple M6 iMac be released? The M6 iMac is expected to arrive before the end of 2026, although Apple hasn’t announced an official date.

Will the M6 iMac have a larger screen or OLED display? Probably not. The expected refresh is a 24-inch model with a familiar design, while a larger OLED iMac appears to be several years away.