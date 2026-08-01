Apple TV September 2026 Lineup Is Loaded: Ryan Reynolds, Slow Horses Season 6 and McConaughey’s Brothers

Apple TV is packing September 2026 with four headline releases: Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Mayday,” the thriller “Last Seen,” “Slow Horses” Season 6, and Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s “Brothers.”





The bigger play is what Apple’s doing around those premieres, because ongoing runs of “Ted Lasso,” “Dark Matter,” “Silo,” and “Women in Blue” make September feel less like a launch window and more like a full-on programming pileup.

➜ The real story: Apple TV finally has the kind of month where the annoying part isn’t finding something to watch, it’s admitting your queue has become a second job.

For a service that spent years being described as “the one with a few prestige shows,” this is a pretty loud way to enter fall.

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Apple TV September 2026 Release Dates: Mayday, Last Seen and Slow Horses Season 6 The month opens with “Mayday” on September 4, pairing Ryan Reynolds with Kenneth Branagh in a Cold War action-comedy about a stranded U.S. Navy pilot and an ex-KGB agent who become unlikely allies. “Last Seen” follows on September 9, with Patrick Brammall playing a police dispatcher who becomes convinced a distress call came from the daughter who disappeared 11 years earlier. Then “Slow Horses” returns September 16 for Season 6, giving Gary Oldman’s perpetually irritated MI5 crew another round of espionage, bad decisions and very British workplace misery.

Apple TV’s Brothers, Ted Lasso and Dark Matter Keep September Busy “Brothers” lands September 23 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson playing fictionalized versions of themselves who discover they might actually be related, a high-concept celebrity setup that’s almost too perfect. Apple’s fall timing also puts the streaming push next to major hardware and software attention, including the iPhone 18 Pro release date and the recent Apple iOS 26.6.1 update. Meanwhile, new episodes of “Ted Lasso,” “Dark Matter,” “Silo,” and “Women in Blue” keep the service busy between premieres instead of leaving dead weeks on the calendar. That’s the real advantage here: September isn’t built around one giant hit, it’s built to keep people opening the app every few days.

FAQs

When does Mayday premiere on Apple TV? “Mayday” premieres globally on Apple TV on September 4, 2026.

When does Slow Horses Season 6 premiere on Apple TV? “Slow Horses” Season 6 premieres on September 16, 2026, with new episodes arriving weekly.