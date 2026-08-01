Apple iPhone 20 Glass Redesign Is Still Coming in 2027, but It Won’t Be All Glass

Apple is still planning a glass-centric iPhone redesign for 2027, with the 20th-anniversary Pro models expected to wrap curved glass around the front and back while keeping a thin metal band through the middle.

The interesting part isn’t that Apple wants more glass; it’s that the company may be trying to make the frame visually disappear without building the impossible all-glass phone people have been picturing.

➜ The real story: This looks less like a sci-fi slab of pure glass and more like a very Apple move: engineer the phone until the hardware around the screen starts fading into the background.

A more extreme version that pushed the glass concept even further appears to have been dropped earlier in development.

The version still being planned is expected to use glass on both sides, curve it into the edges, and keep a narrow metal structure between them.

So the dramatic 2027 redesign may still be alive, just in a form that has a better shot at surviving pockets, drops, heat, and mass production.

iPhone 20 Glass Design Could Wrap Around the Edges The current design direction reportedly uses curved front and rear glass that rolls toward the sides instead of ending at a hard flat edge. Earlier rumors have described the display as using shallow “micro-curves,” which would create a softer, nearly borderless look without going full old-school waterfall screen. If Apple gets the geometry right, the effect could make the display feel larger while keeping the phone practical to hold. The metal band matters too: it gives the structure somewhere to live without blowing up the glass-first illusion.

Apple 2027 iPhone 20 Could Be the Biggest Redesign Since iPhone X The year 2027 marks 20 years since the original iPhone, and this redesign is shaping up as a deliberate anniversary reset rather than another small annual polish. Rumors point to Pro-sized models around 6.3 and 6.9 inches, with the larger version potentially reading closer to 7 inches because of thinner borders. That puts the focus less on making the phone physically enormous and more on making the screen feel like it reaches farther into the body. If the plan holds, the 2027 generation could set the visual template Apple uses for several years after it.

The Dynamic Island Is Still the Biggest iPhone 20 Question The front is where the rumor picture gets fuzzy. Apple is believed to want an uninterrupted display, but moving Face ID and the selfie camera fully under the screen is a harder engineering problem than curving the glass. That means a smaller cutout or reduced Dynamic Island could still survive into the anniversary model even if the chassis changes dramatically. In other words, the glass redesign sounds increasingly plausible; the perfect all-screen iPhone is still the part to treat with caution.

FAQs

Is Apple still making an all-glass iPhone for 2027? Apple is still expected to launch a glass-centric iPhone redesign in 2027, but the current version is not literally all glass. The expected design uses curved glass on the front and back with a thin metal band between them.

What will the iPhone 20 look like? The rumored iPhone 20 design centers on curved glass, much thinner-looking borders and a more seamless transition from the display into the sides. A fully hidden Face ID system and selfie camera remain less certain.