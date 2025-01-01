Apple May Be Turning iPhone Air Into Its Most Important iPhone in Years. Find Out Why.

Apple is reportedly testing larger 6.4-inch and nearly 7-inch displays for the 20th-anniversary iPhone, wrapped inside a thin, glass-heavy design inspired by iPhone Air. The more interesting possibility is hiding behind all that glass: this may not be the next iPhone Pro at all, but Apple quietly turning the Air into its new design flagship. ➜ The real story: Apple may finally be trying to make a giant iPhone feel less like a small tablet and more like one seamless object from the future. Apple iPhone 20 Display Sizes Could Reach 6.4 and 7 Inches The latest rumor claims Apple is sampling a 6.4-inch panel for a possible iPhone 20 Pro and a roughly 6.96-inch panel that would likely be marketed as a 7-inch iPhone 20 Pro Max. The aspect ratio may stay familiar, but curved glass and extremely thin borders could let Apple add screen space without making the phones dramatically wider. Earlier reporting also pointed toward a mostly glass iPhone with no obvious display cutouts, although the final approach to Face ID and the front camera remains far from settled. That last detail matters because a 7-inch phone sounds slightly absurd until the bezels nearly disappear. The physical increase may be modest, while the screen stretches farther toward every edge. It is still going to be a big phone, obviously, but perhaps not the cargo-pants emergency the number suggests. The iPhone Air Design Could Solve the Bigger-Phone Problem Another leak says the anniversary iPhone could use a glass-heavy body, a thin mid-frame similar to iPhone Air, and improved internal cooling. That combination is much more compelling than simply adding another tenth of an inch to the display. Thin phones look great on a product page, but heat, battery life, and sustained performance are what determine whether they remain pleasant after the first week. AppleInsider reports that the internal heat-dissipation area may grow, potentially creating room for more capable thermal management. The exact cooling system is unknown, and the source has a mixed record, so nobody should start reserving a case just yet. Still, an Air-style body with fewer compromises would feel like an actual step forward rather than a design exercise that needs a charger by dinner. The iPhone 20 May Become the Next iPhone X Moment There is also a credible argument that the anniversary model could replace iPhone Air instead of replacing the Pro lineup. The Pro phones have increasingly emphasized cameras, cooling, and performance, while the Air occupies the thinner, more design-focused side of the family. Turning the anniversary phone into a premium Air successor would allow both ideas to continue without forcing one device to be impossibly thin, incredibly powerful, packed with cameras, and somehow cool to the touch. That would echo the strategy Apple used in 2017, when iPhone X arrived alongside iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rather than immediately replacing everything. The iPhone X introduced the all-screen direction that shaped the following decade, while the traditional models remained available for people who preferred something familiar. A special two-size iPhone 20 could do the same thing: show where the iPhone is going without pretending everyone needs to arrive there on day one. FAQs When will the Apple iPhone 20 be released The 20th-anniversary iPhone is currently expected in late 2027, although Apple has not confirmed the product, its name, or its release date. How large could the iPhone 20 display be? Apple is reportedly testing approximately 6.4-inch and 6.96-inch displays, with the larger panel likely marketed as a 7-inch screen. Will the iPhone 20 replace iPhone Air or iPhone Pro? Most rumors currently position it as a Pro-level anniversary model, but one theory suggests its thin, glass-focused design makes more sense as a successor to iPhone Air. Nothing has been confirmed