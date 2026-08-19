Beck “Disappearing Act” Is the Quiet Song That Makes Ride Lonesome Feel Much Bigger

Beck has released “Disappearing Act,” the third preview from Ride Lonesome, his first album of all-new material since Hyperspace, due September 18 via Capitol Records.

The song sounds calm on first contact, but stick around and it starts revealing why this album may be less of a comeback move and more of a return to one of the most durable emotional settings in the Beck catalog.

➜ The real story: Beck isn’t chasing a reinvention here.

He’s walking straight back into the wounded, orchestral singer-songwriter lane that made Sea Change and Morning Phase feel huge without ever raising their voices.

➜ Get Beck tickets here.

“Disappearing Act” pairs acoustic guitar, orchestration and soft, floating harmonies with a vocal that feels almost suspended in place. It’s quiet music with a lot happening underneath, which is very much the point.





Beck “Disappearing Act” Brings Sea Change and Morning Phase Mood Back to Ride Lonesome You can listen to the new single right now on YouTube. It leans into the intimate side of Beck rather than the brighter electronic textures of Hyperspace. Ride Lonesome also reconnects Beck with musicians who helped shape Mutations, Sea Change and Morning Phase, including Smokey Hormel, Joey Waronker and Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Roger Joseph Manning Jr. and Jason Falkner are back in the orbit too, while Nigel Godrich handles the mix. The result feels familiar without sounding like somebody dusted off an old preset.

Ride Lonesome Ends a Seven-Year Album Gap for Beck Ride Lonesome is the first Beck album of all-new material in nearly seven years, and “Disappearing Act” is the clearest sign yet of its emotional temperature. It follows “Ride Lonesome” and “In The Night,” with the title track also getting a duet version with Sierra Ferrell. That sequence points toward a record built around acoustic space, strings and patient songwriting instead of big production tricks. If you’re tracking the wider release calendar, Spacelab new music coverage is keeping up with the other albums and songs landing around it.

Beck Ride Lonesome Tour Starts Two Days Before the Album Arrives The timing is tight in a good way: the Ride Lonesome North American tour begins September 16 in Vancouver, two days before the album arrives. ➜ Get Beck tickets here. The run continues through October, giving these songs almost no time to sit quietly on streaming services before they have to become live material. That should tell us pretty quickly whether the restrained studio mood expands onstage or stays close and personal. For the bigger live picture, the Spacelab music festival guide is the easiest place to compare the rest of the 2026 and 2027 calendar.