Epic Games Challenges Apple’s App Store Fee Secrecy as the 15% Link-Out Plan Heads Into the Spotlight

Apple is proposing fees of 5% to 15% on purchases that start from links inside iOS apps, and Epic Games is now fighting the company’s attempt to keep some of the math behind those fees sealed.





And the numbers Apple wants kept out of public view may be the numbers that decide whether the new fee survives.

➜ The real story: Transparency is the real pressure point now, and that’s good for developers because a fee built to survive court scrutiny should be able to survive daylight too.

Apple says disclosure could expose sensitive financial and business information to competitors.

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Apple’s Proposed App Store Fees Range From 5% to 15% Apple’s proposal would charge 15% for standard apps, 10% for certain partner programs and subscription renewals, and 5% for Small Business Program apps. That’s a major step down from the 27% fee that helped trigger the contempt fight, but the court still has to decide whether the new structure is fair. The Ninth Circuit has already said Apple can potentially charge something for linked-out purchases, but the fee can’t be designed to make leaving Apple’s payment system pointless.

Epic Games Wants Apple’s App Store Link-Out Data Unsealed Epic is challenging more than 60 proposed redactions and says some of the withheld information is outdated, already public, or directly relevant to the court’s decision. Apple argues the redactions cover granular margins, costs, revenue concentration, internal plans, and other details that could give rivals a competitive advantage. The especially important piece is link-out adoption: if developers are actually using external payment links at meaningful rates, that could shape how the court sees Apple’s proposed commissions. Meanwhile, Apple’s 2026 product cycle keeps moving, from the iPhone 18 Pro release date to the Apple iOS 26.6.1 update, because Apple rarely has only one major storyline at a time.

FAQs

What Fees Is Apple Proposing for Purchases Made Outside the App Store? Apple is proposing a 15% fee for standard apps, 10% for certain partner programs and subscription renewals, and 5% for Small Business Program apps.

Why Does Epic Games Want Apple’s App Store Data Unsealed? Epic says the sealed material could be central to deciding whether Apple’s proposed link-out fees are justified and reasonable.