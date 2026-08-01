Fairphone 6 Plus Finally Hits the US, and Repairable Phones Just Got Real

Fairphone has officially launched the Fairphone 6 Plus in the US for $649.99, bringing its repair-first Android phone directly to American buyers for the first time.

The specs are solid, but the reason to care is hiding under the back cover: this is a phone built around the increasingly radical idea that you should be able to fix what you already paid for.

➜ The real story: The Fairphone 6 Plus makes longevity part of the product, not an optional service plan you remember exists five minutes after the screen cracks.

It arrives unlocked with official support for T-Mobile and AT&T, while Verizon certification is still missing.

You can buy it directly from Fairphone or Amazon, which removes a lot of the friction that made earlier Fairphone models feel like an enthusiast import project in the US.

Fairphone 6 Plus US Price, T-Mobile and AT&T Support For $649.99, the Fairphone 6 Plus lands in the upper midrange with a 6.31-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A microSD slot can add up to 2TB, which is becoming almost charmingly old-school in a world where storage upgrades are often a checkout-page tax. It ships with Android 16 and is promised software support through 2033. The hardware isn’t trying to be a benchmark monster, but it covers the everyday basics without making longevity feel like a side feature.

Fairphone 6 Plus Repairability Changes the Smartphone Upgrade Equation The bigger deal is what happens when something breaks. Fairphone sells replacement modules in the US, including a display for $89.99, while the battery costs about $40 and the USB-C port about $20. Much of the phone can be opened with a Torx T5 screwdriver, and its design follows the Fairphone 6 architecture that earned a 10 out of 10 repairability score from iFixit. Add a five-year warranty, plus Fairphone claims around fairer and recycled materials, and the pitch becomes pretty simple: repair the phone instead of retiring it.

Fairphone 6 Plus vs Google Pixel and iPhone: The Tradeoffs Are Real There are compromises, and they matter. Reviews point to midrange performance, a smaller 4,415mAh battery, average camera results and a somewhat bulky plastic build, so this isn’t a stealth flagship hiding behind an eco-friendly story. That is a very different pitch from the Google Pixel 11 with Gemini AI and the next Apple iPhone 18 Pro release and camera upgrades, where AI features, cameras and annual hardware upgrades dominate the conversation. Fairphone is betting there’s room for a phone that wins for a different reason: six years from now, you might still be using the same one.

FAQs

How Much Does the Fairphone 6 Plus Cost in the US? The Fairphone 6 Plus costs $649.99 in the US and is sold unlocked through Fairphone and Amazon.

Does the Fairphone 6 Plus Work With T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? It officially supports T-Mobile and AT&T. The phone is not currently certified for Verizon.