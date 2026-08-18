Fatboy Slim Is Reissuing Better Living Through Chemistry at 30, and Big Beat Suddenly Feels Very Alive Again Fatboy Slim is celebrating 30 years of Better Living Through Chemistry with an expanded reissue of the 1996 debut that helped push big beat from sweaty clubs into the wider pop conversation. The obvious draw is the remaster, but the deeper cut is everything around it: rare tracks, B-sides, fresh remixes and a reminder that this record was messy in exactly the right way. ➜ The real story: Better Living Through Chemistry didn’t sound polished because it wasn’t supposed to. Thirty years later, that scrappy collision of breaks, acid house energy and sample-heavy chaos feels a lot more alive than plenty of dance records designed to sound timeless. The expanded edition arrives digitally on September 25, with CD and vinyl following on October 2 through BMG. It’s less a museum piece than a chance to hear the album with the rough edges still doing their job. What Is on the Fatboy Slim Better Living Through Chemistry 30th Anniversary Reissue? The 2LP edition gets a half-speed remaster, while the 2CD version adds a bonus disc of B-sides, rare material and a new Sem Jacobs remix. The digital edition goes wider with additional remixes from Chinonegro and Ammo Avenue. New liner notes also revisit the album from the distance of three decades, which matters because Better Living Through Chemistry has always been as much about a moment in club culture as it is about the individual tracks. Why Better Living Through Chemistry Still Matters to Big Beat and Electronic Music Released in 1996, Better Living Through Chemistry introduced the Fatboy Slim version of Norman Cook before the massive crossover era of “Praise You,” “The Rockafeller Skank” and “Right Here, Right Now.” Tracks like “Everybody Needs a 303,” “Going Out of My Head” and “The Weekend Starts Here” already had the blueprint: chunky breakbeats, cheeky sampling and club music with enough personality to escape the club. Big beat eventually became a very specific 1990s time capsule, but this album still sounds like someone discovering the rules while actively ignoring them. Fatboy Slim 30th Anniversary Reissue Lands While His Live Legacy Is Still Huge The timing also works because Fatboy Slim never really became a heritage-only act. He’s still a major festival draw, and the music lands differently when the person behind it is still taking those old ideas into enormous crowds. If this reissue sends you back into the wider live electronic world, the Spacelab music festival guide tracks upcoming festivals, lineups and dates across the scene. Better Living Through Chemistry may be turning 30, but it still sounds like the party started five minutes ago. FAQs When is the Fatboy Slim Better Living Through Chemistry 30th anniversary reissue coming out? The expanded digital edition arrives September 25, 2026. The CD and vinyl editions follow on October 2, 2026. What is included on the Better Living Through Chemistry 30th anniversary reissue? The release includes a half-speed-remastered 2LP, a 2CD edition with B-sides, rare material and a Sem Jacobs remix, plus an expanded digital edition with additional remixes. Where can I find official Fatboy Slim news and tour dates? Visit Fatboy Slim for official release news, tour dates and updates.