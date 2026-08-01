GTA 6 Leak Hits the Strip Club as Take-Two Subpoenas Microsoft and Discord to Hunt Cyberleek

GTA 6 has sprung another leak, with the latest footage taking Jason from gas-station robberies and a violent car crash straight into a Vice City strip club while Rockstar Games tries to contain an increasingly public mess.





The part worth watching isn’t the virtual nightlife: Take-Two is now using federal subpoenas to chase records from Microsoft and Discord as the leak campaign keeps moving faster than the official rollout.

➜ The real story: Rockstar’s biggest GTA 6 problem isn’t that fans saw a strip club early; it’s that an anonymous leaker is setting the game’s news cycle while one of gaming’s most controlled marketing machines plays defense.

The Cyberleek alias has released multiple clips showing new gameplay systems, locations and mechanics from Grand Theft Auto VI, and by Saturday afternoon an eighth clip had surfaced inside the strip club.

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Why Take-Two Subpoenaed Microsoft and Discord Over the GTA 6 Leaks Take-Two’s response has moved beyond takedown requests and into federal court, where it obtained subpoenas seeking identifying information tied to accounts and servers connected with the leaks. The requests target records held by Microsoft and Discord that could help identify the person or people operating behind the Cyberleek persona. That doesn’t mean Take-Two has already found the leaker, and Rockstar has not publicly identified who obtained the build or explained exactly how access happened.

How the GTA 6 Cyberleek Fallout Could Affect Rockstar’s August 27 Netflix Reveal That timing stings because Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look is still scheduled for August 27, with the game launching November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The strange contrast is that the leak machine is still running while the legal machine is only beginning to pull on the digital trail. The August 27 Netflix and YouTube presentation is still moving ahead, which suggests Rockstar would rather protect its launch plan than let an outside actor rewrite the schedule. The bigger risk is story material, not another gameplay mechanic or nightclub interior, because plot spoilers could remove the one thing Rockstar can’t easily reclaim with a polished trailer.

Why GTA 6 Leaks Are Pulling Digital Game Ownership Into the Cyberleek Story The leak campaign has also mixed complaints about digital preorders and game ownership with crypto-related promotions, making its supposed consumer crusade much harder to take at face value. Those ownership arguments are already showing up elsewhere in gaming, including Microsoft’s Xbox Project Helix disc-to-digital plans, as the industry keeps redefining what buying a game means. For Rockstar, the optimistic read is that the footage appears to be feeding excitement rather than killing it, which is probably the best-case outcome from a leak nobody asked for. But the company still has a very expensive reason to close the hole before the leaker reaches something that actually ruins the surprise.

FAQs

What Is the Latest GTA 6 Leak? The latest reported GTA 6 leak is an eighth Cyberleek clip showing Jason inside a Vice City strip club, following earlier footage of robberies, driving and a slow-motion crash.

Why Is Take-Two Subpoenaing Microsoft and Discord Over GTA 6? Take-Two is seeking account and server records that could help identify the person or group behind the Cyberleek leaks and trace how the footage was distributed.