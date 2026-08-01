Google Home and Gemini Just Got a Big Voice Upgrade, Plus Smarter Locks and Camera Fixes

Google just rolled out a Google Home and Gemini for Home update that improves Spotify voice requests, Broadcast messages, smart lighting, locks, cameras and a handful of everyday app annoyances.

The interesting part is that none of these changes sounds enormous until you realize they target the tiny failures that make people stop using voice control and reach for a phone instead.

➜ The real story: Google Home is getting better at the small, daily commands that matter more than a flashy AI demo, and that’s where Gemini for Home has the most to prove.

This guide breaks down what changed, what you can try now and which fixes are likely to matter most in an actual smart home.

Google Home Gemini Voice Controls Get Better Spotify, Broadcast and Kelvin Lighting Commands Gemini for Home can now do a better job recognizing the songs, artists and playlists you ask for on Spotify. Smart-light control gets more precise too, with voice commands that can specify an exact color temperature such as 2700 kelvins. Broadcast is also less awkward: you can tell Google to broadcast first, then give it the message as a separate command instead of cramming everything into one sentence. For more on Google’s latest devices, AI and platform changes, follow Spacelab technology coverage.

Google Home Adds Better Smart Lock Support and Camera Fixes on Android and iOS The Google Home app now adds independent unlatch and unlock controls for compatible European-style mortise locks, along with clearer status descriptions. Temperature units should stay consistent across the app, voice commands and Nest devices, while iOS gets better half-degree Fahrenheit rounding. Android users also get a fix for camera feeds that could get stuck at 360p instead of moving up to full HD when the connection allowed it.

Google Home Premium Alerts and Gemini for Home Keep the Smart Home Push Moving Camera reliability gets attention on iOS as well, with fewer crashes and controls that remain visible when a camera goes offline. Google Home Premium will now surface a clearer alert when a subscription payment fails, giving users a chance to fix billing before camera history or other paid features are interrupted. The timing fits Google’s larger push to make Gemini feel less like a separate chatbot and more like connective tissue across products, including the Pixel 11 and its expanding Gemini AI features. Google says the August 20 changes are rolling out now, although its release notes warn that some features can take time to reach everyone even on the latest app version. Gemini for Home is also still labeled Early Access, so this is more refinement than a finished-state victory lap. That’s probably the right expectation: the useful part of this release is not one giant new trick, but a bunch of smaller fixes that make everyday smart-home control feel more dependable.

FAQs

The update improves Spotify voice recognition, exact Kelvin lighting controls, Broadcast messages, smart-lock controls, temperature units, camera reliability and Google Home Premium payment alerts.

Does Gemini for Home Work Better With Spotify Now? Yes. Gemini for Home is being updated to better recognize requested Spotify songs, artists and playlists. Personal Results still need to be enabled for personal playlists and Liked songs.