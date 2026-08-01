Google Pixel 11 Is Almost Here: HiLight, Android 17 and a Bigger AI Bet

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5 at Made by Google on Wednesday, August 12, with leaks pointing to a new HiLight notification system, Tensor G6 and Android 17.

What matters most may not be the familiar camera bar or the new colors. Google appears to be turning the Pixel into a quieter, more ambient AI device, and one tiny light on the back tells a much bigger story.

➜ The real story: Pixel 11 looks less like a hardware reinvention and more like Google deciding the smartphone has stared at us long enough. HiLight, more local Gemini processing and a higher storage floor all point toward a phone that wants to do more before you even open an app.

The Made by Google event starts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT in New York City. Trevor Noah is set to host, with Stephen Curry, Alex Cooper, Shubman Gill and Ayami Nakajo among the guests expected to appear as Google shows off the new hardware.

Google Pixel 11 HiLight Could Bring Back the Notification Light HiLight is shaping up to be the most instantly recognizable Pixel 11 feature. Leaked marketing material suggests the color-changing light can quietly alert you when favorite contacts call or when Gemini is active while the phone is face down. It feels a little like the old Android notification LED returning with better timing and a much bigger job. Instead of making you check another screen, the phone can communicate with light and stay out of the way.

Pixel 11 Tensor G6 and Android 17 Put Gemini at the Center The expected Tensor G6 chip matters because Google is pushing more AI work directly onto the phone. Premium Pixel 11 models are rumored to start with 16GB of RAM, giving local Gemini features more room to run without constantly leaning on the cloud. Android 17 is also expected to ship on the Pixel 11 family, so the launch doubles as Google showing everyone what the next version of Android is supposed to feel like. The pitch is becoming pretty clear: the best Pixel features should happen quickly, privately and with less friction.

Google Pixel 11 Price Rumors Point to $899 and 256GB The less charming part of the leak cycle is price. Current reports put the base Pixel 11 at $899 with 256GB of storage, which would be $100 more than the Pixel 10 starting price while doubling the entry-level storage. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold could reportedly climb as high as $1,899, pushing Google deeper into premium-phone territory. None of those prices are official yet, so August 12 is where the math finally becomes real.

FAQs

When Is the Made by Google 2026 Pixel 11 Event? Made by Google is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT in New York City. Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 11 family and Pixel Watch 5.

What Is HiLight on the Google Pixel 11? HiLight is a rumored color-changing light on the back of the Pixel 11 series. It can reportedly signal selected calls and Gemini activity while the phone is face down.