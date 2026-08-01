Google Pixel 11 Launch: The Biggest Announcements From Pixel 11, Watch 5 and Pixel Tag

Google unveiled the Pixel 11 lineup today, led by the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, alongside Pixel Watch 5 and the new Pixel Tag tracker.

The interesting part isn’t the annual spec bump; it’s how much of this launch is about turning Pixel into a better camera, creator kit and AI-powered everyday device without making the experience feel more complicated.

➜ The real story: Google is making the Pixel ecosystem feel less like a collection of Android devices and more like a coherent alternative to Apple, and this year the hardware finally looks strong enough to carry that pitch.

The Pixel 11 starts at $899 with 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099 and the Pro XL at $1,299. Across the lineup, Google is leaning into faster Tensor G6 performance, longer battery life, stronger cameras and more on-device features that feel built for how people actually use a phone now: shooting, editing, translating, creating and getting through the day with fewer extra apps.

Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro Bring Tensor G6, Better Cameras and Higher Prices The regular Pixel 11 gets Google Tensor G6, more than 30 hours of claimed battery life, faster wireless charging and a much thinner camera bump. The camera setup adds a 48MP wide sensor, a 13MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens with up to 30x Super Zoom, which gives the base Pixel a much more serious camera story than a routine annual refresh. The Pixel 11 Pro pushes harder with a 3,600-nit display, a 48MP telephoto camera and up to 120x Pro Zoom, while a new HiLight LED in the camera bar can signal Gemini activity and calls from favorite contacts. The catch is price: Pixel 11 is up to $899, although the base model now starts with 256GB of storage, while the Pro and Pro XL start at $1,099 and $1,299.

Pixel 11 Camera and Creator Suite Turn Google Phones Into More Serious Content Tools The more interesting shift is happening inside the Camera app. Magic Capture can pull photos and clips from video recordings, Camera Looks adds customizable processing styles, and the Pixel 11 Pro gets Pro Stable Video with recording up to 8K. Google also added a Creator tab with trimming, clip reordering, improved Speech Enhancement and an onscreen teleprompter, which is the kind of feature that used to mean downloading a stack of separate apps. That makes the Pixel 11 pitch less about one flashy AI trick and more about making the phone useful from capture to finished post.

Pixel Watch 5, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Tag Expand the Google Pixel Ecosystem The rest of the launch fills in the ecosystem around the phones. Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at $1,899 and adds IP68 water and dust resistance, brighter displays and a design Google says is three times as durable as the previous Fold. Pixel Watch 5 starts at $399 and adds Breathing Emergency Detection, sleep breathing tracking, AI-generated strength plans and new health trend features arriving in September. Google also introduced Pixel Tag, a $29 item tracker launching November 11, while Pixel Buds Pro 2 get an olive color and an upcoming noise-cancellation update.

FAQs Here are the key Google Pixel 11 launch details in plain English.

How much does the Google Pixel 11 cost? The Pixel 11 starts at $899 with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at $1,299.

What are the biggest new Google Pixel 11 features? The biggest upgrades include the Tensor G6 chip, improved cameras and zoom, longer claimed battery life, faster wireless charging, Magic Capture, Camera Looks and new Creator Suite video tools.