Google Pixel 11 Launch: How to Watch Made by Google 2026 Live

Google’s Made by Google 2026 event goes live today, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT, with the Pixel 11 lineup taking center stage and preorders opening the same day.

The interesting part isn’t whether a new Pixel exists; it’s what Google has managed to keep for the stage after weeks of leaks, teasers and very little mystery.

➜ The real story: Google has already turned the Pixel 11 launch into a same-day shopping event, so tonight’s stream is really about showing how the phones, Pixel Watch 5, Android and Gemini fit together as one ecosystem.

Google is also leaning into a more entertainment-heavy launch again, with Trevor Noah hosting the New York event and a lineup of athletes, musicians and creators expected to appear.

How to Watch Made by Google 2026 and the Google Pixel 11 Launch Made by Google 2026 starts Wednesday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. PT. Google is streaming the event live on the official Made by Google YouTube channel, so you won’t need a subscription or special app. The event itself is in New York City and closed to the general public, which makes the livestream the main way to watch. If you only care about the announcements, expect the biggest Pixel 11 news to land right around the start of the show.

What Google Is Expected to Announce at the Pixel 11 Event The Pixel 11 family is the headline act, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Google has also teased the Pixel Watch 5, while a Pixel Tag Bluetooth tracker is widely expected but has not been officially confirmed. That gives Google a broader hardware story than just another phone refresh, especially if the tracker finally expands the Find Hub ecosystem. Preorders for the Pixel 11 begin August 12, which means the product pages may start filling in details before the stage show is even finished.

Why the Google Pixel 11 Launch Is Really About Gemini, Android and the Ecosystem The bigger question is how much of tonight’s pitch is about hardware and how much is about everything running on top of it. Google is already pushing Android 17 across the Pixel ecosystem, and Gemini has become central to how the company explains new phone features. That makes Pixel 11 less of a standalone gadget launch and more of a test for whether Google can make its AI, phone, watch and tracking products feel like one coherent system. If that story lands, the specs almost become the easy part.

FAQs

When is the Made by Google 2026 Pixel 11 event? Made by Google 2026 starts August 12 at 6 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the Google Pixel 11 launch live? The event will stream live on the official Made by Google YouTube channel and can be watched without a subscription.