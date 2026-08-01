Google Preferred Sources Just Got a One-Click Upgrade: How to Put Favorite Sites Into Search, AI Overviews and AI Mode

Google is rolling out an interactive Preferred Sources button that lets publishers help readers add a website to Google Search without leaving the page.

The small button matters because it can influence what you see in Top Stories, AI Overviews and AI Mode, which is a much bigger deal than another tiny Search setting buried three menus deep.

➜ The real story: Google is handing readers a little more control over the algorithm, and publishers finally get a cleaner way to say, “Yep, I actually want more from this site.”

The short guide behind the news points readers toward one simple move: use the new embedded Preferred Sources button when a publication offers it.

The writer’s recommendation is basically about removing friction. Instead of leaving a site, hunting through Search settings and then finding the publisher again, the button can add that site and send you straight back to the page you were reading.

How to Add a Website to Google Preferred Sources in Search If a site has the new Google Preferred Sources button, click it and follow the prompt to add the publication. Google says the site can then appear more often when it has fresh, relevant coverage for your search, including in Top Stories. You can also manage sources through Search personalization or the star icon that appears next to Top Stories when Google shows it. It’s simple, but the bigger point is that your source choices can now travel across more of the Google Search experience. Spacelab Tech You can choose multiple sources, so this isn’t an all-or-nothing filter that turns Search into a single-publication bubble. Google still mixes in other results, while preferred sites get a better shot at being surfaced for relevant queries. That makes the feature feel more like a signal of intent than a hard block on everything else.

Google Preferred Sources Now Matters for AI Overviews and AI Mode Preferred Sources is no longer just a Top Stories feature. Google says selected publications can also be highlighted with a preferred badge in AI Overviews and AI Mode, which connects this setting directly to the way AI search is changing discovery. That’s especially interesting as Google AI Overviews are changing SEO traffic and publishers are trying to earn visibility even when users don’t click a traditional blue link. For readers, this is a way to nudge Google toward outlets you already trust. For publishers, it creates a more direct bridge between an existing audience and increasingly AI-driven Google results. That fits the broader shift covered in Spacelab’s organic traffic, SEO and AEO guide: search visibility is still valuable, but brand recognition and direct audience preference matter more than they used to.

FAQs

How Do I Add a Website to Google Preferred Sources? Use a publisher’s Preferred Sources button, manage Source preferences in Google Search personalization, or use the star icon beside Top Stories when it appears.

Do Google Preferred Sources Affect AI Overviews and AI Mode? Yes. Preferred sources can be highlighted in AI Overviews and AI Mode, as well as appear more often in relevant Top Stories results.