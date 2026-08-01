Grok Bot has launched in beta on macOS and iPhone, giving eligible users a team of cloud-based AI agents that can work across websites, apps and inboxes even when their devices are closed.

The interesting part isn’t another Grok window on your desktop; it’s that these Bots can learn routines, hand work to each other and keep going while you’re somewhere else.

➜ The real story: AI assistants are graduating from “answer my question” to “go finish the job,” and Grok Bot is one of the clearest signs yet that the chatbot era is starting to look a little old-school.

Grok Bot is still an early beta, but this is a much bigger idea than putting Grok in another app.

It’s built around persistent AI workers that can take a task, move through the tools needed to finish it and come back when human judgment is actually necessary.

How Grok Bot Works on Mac and iPhone With Always-On AI Agents Grok Bot is built around a persistent computer in the cloud instead of a chat session that waits for your next prompt. You can give a Bot a job from a Mac or iPhone, let it work across browser-based tools and connected apps, then come back when it needs a decision or approval. Because the work runs remotely, closing your laptop or phone doesn’t stop an active task. That makes the iPhone app feel less like a mobile chatbot and more like a pocket-sized control panel for work already happening elsewhere.

Grok Bot Can Run Multiple AI Agents and Learn Your Workflows The bigger swing is coordination. You can run multiple Bots at the same time, assign them different roles and even let them pass work between each other in a shared conversation. Grok Bot can also watch you complete a repeatable task, save the process as a routine and use your corrections the next time around. In practice, that could mean one Bot researching accounts, another cleaning up CRM notes and another preparing follow-ups without you rebuilding the workflow every morning.

Grok Bot Privacy and Approval Controls Matter Because the AI Can Use Your Logins That level of access also raises the obvious question: how much should an AI agent be allowed to touch? Grok Bot can use browser sessions, files and logins on a shared cloud computer, and every Bot on the same account can access that shared environment. SpaceXAI provides approval controls for actions such as sending messages, publishing, purchasing, deleting data or making production changes, while passwords and verification codes are meant to stay in human hands. The useful version of this future probably isn’t “let the bot do anything”; it’s giving it a narrow job, clear boundaries and enough autonomy to remove the boring parts.

Grok Bot is still an early beta, but the direction is pretty clear. The next AI battle isn’t only about who has the smartest model in a benchmark; it’s about which assistant can actually cross the last mile from thinking to doing.

If Grok Bot can make that reliable without turning every task into a permissions anxiety spiral, this could be one of the more important shifts in everyday AI software this year.

FAQs Here’s the short version of what to know about Grok Bot, device support and early access.

What Is Grok Bot? Grok Bot is an early-beta AI agent system that gives users persistent cloud-based Bots that can work across apps, websites and files, continue in the background and coordinate with other Bots.

What Devices Support Grok Bot? Grok Bot supports macOS on Apple silicon and Intel Macs, Windows on x64 and Arm64, and iPhone on iOS 18 or later. Linux desktop, Android and iPad aren’t supported at the initial launch.