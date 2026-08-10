Iceage Announce 2027 North American Tour Behind For Love of Grace & the Hereafter Iceage have announced a 10-date North American tour for April 2027, bringing For Love of Grace & the Hereafter to clubs and theaters from Seattle to Washington, DC. The interesting part is how neatly this run connects the band’s volatile early live identity with a record that sounds more melodic, romantic and open without sanding off the danger. ➜ The real story: Iceage are old enough to have an actual legacy now, but this tour reads less like a victory lap than a reminder that their best trick is still making evolution feel slightly unstable. The North American leg starts April 2 at Neumos in Seattle and wraps April 15 at Black Cat in Washington, DC. In between, Iceage will hit Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Philadelphia, including the Teragram Ballroom, Thalia Hall and Bowery Ballroom. Iceage 2027 North American Tour Hits New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto It is a short, focused run rather than a giant sweep of the continent, which honestly fits Iceage. These are rooms where the band can still feel physical and close enough to turn a polished song into something a little dangerous: The Independent in San Francisco, El Club in Detroit, Lee’s Palace in Toronto and Bowery Ballroom in New York all keep the scale human. Before North America, Iceage have European dates stretching into February 2027, plus near-term appearances including Øya Festival and Pitchfork Paris. For Love of Grace & the Hereafter Gives Iceage a New Kind of Live Fuel Released May 29, 2026 on Mexican Summer, For Love of Grace & the Hereafter is Iceage’s sixth studio album and their first since Seek Shelter in 2021. The record reconnects with the immediacy of their earlier post-punk without simply recreating New Brigade: songs like “Ember,” “Star” and “The Weak” bring in jangling guitars, rockabilly motion, folk-punk energy and the bruised romanticism that has become increasingly central to Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s writing. It feels designed for a band that still wants the room moving, just with more colors available when it does. Why Iceage Still Feel Built for Clubs After Six Albums Iceage came out of Copenhagen’s late-2000s punk underground as teenagers and quickly became known for live shows that felt compressed, chaotic and almost confrontational. Over time, albums including Plowing Into the Field of Love, Beyondless and Seek Shelter widened that language with country-rock, horns, gospel textures and more spacious songwriting. The 2027 routing keeps them in venues where that history can rub directly against the newer material, which is probably the more interesting version of an Iceage tour anyway. Iceage are a Copenhagen band formed in 2008 who first broke internationally with the 2011 debut New Brigade. Their music moves through post-punk, art punk, noise rock, indie rock, post-hardcore and increasingly melodic folk- and roots-adjacent rock without settling into one fixed lane. Across six studio albums, they have moved from teenage punk intensity to the broader arrangements of Plowing Into the Field of Love, Beyondless, Seek Shelter and 2026’s For Love of Grace & the Hereafter while remaining a major reference point in modern European post-punk. FAQs When is Iceage touring North America in 2027? Iceage’s 2027 North American tour runs from April 2 in Seattle through April 15 in Washington, DC. What album is Iceage touring behind in 2027? The tour supports For Love of Grace & the Hereafter, Iceage’s sixth studio album, released May 29, 2026 on Mexican Summer. Where is Iceage playing in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago? Iceage play the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on April 6, Thalia Hall in Chicago on April 8 and Bowery Ballroom in New York on April 12.