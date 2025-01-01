Lollapalooza 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Lolllapalooza 2027 has been confirmed by festival organizers, so it's back on for it's next edition! Good news. It'ss expected to return to Grant Park from Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, August 1, bringing four days of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, indie, R&B, K-pop, Latin and alternative music back to Chicago’s lakefront. The lineup is still a blank wall, but that mystery is part of the fun because Lolla can move from stadium-sized pop to sweaty club music without giving anyone time to emotionally prepare. ➜ The real story: Lollapalooza’s biggest flex isn’t any single headliner. It’s the festival’s ability to put a global pop star, a reunited rock institution, a breakout rapper and a midnight-ready DJ inside the same park and somehow make the whole thing feel coherent. Lollapalooza hasn’t officially announced its 2027 Chicago dates or lineup yet. The festival’s official website is inviting fans to sign up for 2027 updates right now, but July 29 through August 1 is the best guess if Lolla continues on the same Thursday-through-Sunday weekend it traditionally occupies. Lollapalooza 2027 Dates Are Expected for July 29 – August 1 Lollapalooza 2026 ran from July 30 through August 2, while the projected 2027 weekend shifts one day earlier on the calendar to July 29 through August 1. That would keep the festival in its familiar late-July and early-August window, with Grant Park once again becoming a temporary city of stages, food vendors, lounges and very optimistic footwear choices. Check back for updates on the official Lollapalooza dates. The dates are unofficial, so don't book anything nonrefundable until Lollapalooza confirms them. Check back for updates the official dates. What Kind of Music Will Lollapalooza 2027 Feature? The latest five Lollapalooza 2027 lineup favorites ranked in order are Billie Eilish, Ella Langley and Addison Rae, in that order. Lollapalooza is a really multi-genre festival, mixing mainstream pop, rock, alternative, indie, hip-hop, R&B, electronic music, K-pop, Latin music and emerging acts across its sprawling schedule. The Chicago edition typically presents more than 170 artists across eight stages, creating a weekend where massive headliners share the bill with developing artists playing some of their biggest crowds yet. Electronic music is a major part of the experience, especially around Perry’s Stage, while the main stages usually rotate between pop, rock, rap and globally recognized crossover acts. The programming has expanded a lot since Lollapalooza began as a touring alternative festival in 1991 and settled into its permanent Chicago format in 2005. Check back for updates on the official Lollapalooza lineup. The festival also stretches well beyond Grant Park through its official aftershows in downtown Chicago. These smaller performances bring Lollapalooza artists into Chicago venues including Metro, The Vic, House of Blues, Lincoln Hall and Schubas, giving fans a chance to see acts in rooms that feel radically more intimate than an outdoor festival field. Lollapalooza 2027 Tickets and Expected Opening Prices Lollapalooza usually offers four-day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum passes, followed by one-day and sometimes two-day options after the daily lineup is released. Check back for updates the official ticket prices and access to tickets. GA covers standard festival admission, while GA+ adds dedicated lounges and upgraded amenities; VIP and Platinum progressively add premium viewing areas, hospitality, transportation and other high-end perks. For the last festival, the first-hour presale started at $399 for four-day GA, $735 for GA+, $1,599 for VIP and $4,650 for Platinum before prices increased through later tiers. Based on those opening prices, a reasonable planning estimate for 2027 is approximately $419 for GA, $769 for GA+, $1,649 for VIP and $4,750 for Platinum, although none of those projected prices are official. That first ticket window is normally the moment to move because Lolla promotes it as the lowest-price opportunity and raises prices as inventory tiers sell through. Check back for updates on official Lollapalooza tickets. The festival used a one-hour lowest-price presale for its 2026 four-day passes, so fans planning for next year should sign up for official updates rather than waiting for the lineup discourse to reach full volume. Why Lollapalooza Still Feels Like a Chicago Festival Lollapalooza is huuuge, but its Chicago identity isn’t limited to the skyline behind the stages. The festival works local restaurants into its food program, sends artists into neighborhood venues for aftershows and creates a citywide nightlife surge that continues long after Grant Park closes for the evening. That citywide footprint is a meaningful part of Lolla’s appeal: you can spend the afternoon bouncing between indie, rap and electronic sets, eat something from a Chicago restaurant and finish the night watching a festival artist inside a club. It’s a lot of music, a lot of walking and just enough organized chaos to make the weekend feel like an actual event rather than a playlist with food trucks. FAQs When is Lollapalooza 2027? Lollapalooza 2027 is expected to happen from Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, August 1, 2027. The festival hasn’t officially announced the dates yet. Where will Lollapalooza 2027 take place? Lollapalooza is expected to return to Grant Park in downtown Chicago, along the Lake Michigan shoreline and beneath the city skyline. How much will Lollapalooza 2027 tickets cost? Official prices haven’t been announced. Based on the previous opening presale, four-day passes could begin around $419 for GA, $769 for GA+, $1,649 for VIP and $4,750 for Platinum.