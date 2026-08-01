Meta Just Opened Its AI-Powered Creator Studio App to More Facebook Creators

Meta is expanding Facebook Creator Studio to iOS creators across the U.S. and Canada, giving them a separate workspace with AI-powered performance insights, growth recommendations and drafted comment replies.

The bigger shift is hiding underneath the dashboard: Meta is starting to turn years of Facebook performance data into an AI coach that can tell creators what might be worth making next.

➜ The real story: Facebook isn’t just giving creators another analytics panel.

It’s trying to make Creator Studio the place where AI turns numbers into actual creative decisions, which sounds a lot better than watching a reach graph wobble around and hoping enlightenment arrives.

Creator Studio first returned in a smaller test earlier this summer after Meta introduced the new version in June.

The idea is refreshingly straightforward: creators get a Facebook workspace without Reels, Feed posts and DMs constantly pulling their attention somewhere else.

Now that workspace is opening to a much bigger group, and AI is becoming the part Meta wants creators to notice.

Facebook Creator Studio Uses AI to Turn Analytics Into Growth Recommendations Creator Studio can analyze an account and offer personalized tips on what to try next, what seems worth continuing and what has worked for creators with similar audiences. That pushes AI beyond generating another caption and into the less glamorous but much more interesting business of deciding what deserves attention. It also fits the larger shift happening across AI-powered social media management in 2026, where automation is increasingly moving into analytics, planning and community work. Meta says the early test produced some eye-catching results. One creator gained 4,000 followers from a video developed around Creator Studio recommendations, while another increased earnings by 144 percent during the first seven days of using the app. Those are individual examples, not a magic button for instant growth, but they show exactly what Meta wants the product to become: a feedback loop between performance data and the next piece of content.

Creator Studio is also taking on one of the least scalable parts of being a creator: answering people. The app can surface comments that may be worth responding to and draft replies in the creator’s voice, but the creator still gets final approval before anything goes live. That matters because engagement is increasingly tied to distribution across social platforms, something you can also see in how Instagram ranking signals prioritize real interaction. The tension is pretty obvious. If every thoughtful reply becomes an AI draft, community can start feeling like another automated workflow, which is exactly what creators don’t want their audiences thinking about. The more optimistic version is that AI handles the backlog while the creator keeps control of the voice, context and final call. Meta says testers replied to more comments using Creator Studio and saw more engagement as a result, so there’s clearly a reason the company wants to keep pushing this direction.

FAQs Here’s what creators need to know about Facebook Creator Studio, Meta AI recommendations and the wider iOS rollout.

Who can use the new Facebook Creator Studio app? Facebook Creator Studio is now available to creators using iOS in the United States and Canada.

What does AI do in Facebook Creator Studio? Creator Studio uses AI to analyze performance, suggest what creators could try next, highlight successful patterns and draft responses to selected audience comments.