Microsoft and Apple Just Released Critical Security Updates. Here’s What to Fix.

Microsoft and Apple just released fresh security updates that close critical flaws in Microsoft cloud services and a Mac Screen Sharing bug that could let an attacker on the network authenticate without valid credentials.

The headline numbers are loud, but the stranger part is how quietly several of these holes sit inside the workplace tools people trust all day.

➜ The real story: Security updates are easy to treat like digital paperwork until the paperwork says three flaws scored a perfect 10 and one Mac door may open without the password.

Microsoft addressed more than a dozen vulnerabilities across Azure, Entra, Active Directory, SharePoint, Teams and other services. Three issues, tracked as CVE-2026-63508, CVE-2026-56162 and CVE-2026-65667, received the maximum CVSS score of 10 and affect Planetary Computer Pro, Azure SQL Database and Microsoft Teams. Each can be reached over a network and may let an unauthorized attacker gain elevated privileges, which is the clinical way of saying the wrong person could end up with far too much control. Four more Microsoft flaws scored 9.9, with possible effects that include remote code execution and privilege escalation.

Apple’s side of the release is narrower, but it’s still the kind of bug worth handling now. CVE-2026-65400 could allow an attacker on the same network to authenticate to Mac Screen Sharing without valid credentials, according to Apple’s advisory. The fix is included in macOS Tahoe 26.6.1, macOS Sequoia 15.7.9 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.9. The risk matters most on Macs with Screen Sharing enabled, especially systems exposed beyond a carefully controlled network.

Mac users should open Software Update and install the newest release available for Tahoe, Sequoia or Sonoma. Microsoft’s most severe fixes mainly concern hosted and enterprise services, so IT teams should review their Azure, Entra, Teams, SharePoint and Active Directory exposure instead of assuming a routine Windows restart covers everything. This doesn’t mean every Windows PC, Mac or iPhone is suddenly compromised. It means patching and configuration checks deserve a spot above “deal with it later” on today’s list.

Apple fixed CVE-2026-65400 in macOS Tahoe 26.6.1, macOS Sequoia 15.7.9 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.9.

Which Microsoft products were affected by the August 2026 security updates? The fixes cover services including Azure, Entra, Active Directory, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams.