Microsoft’s Xbox Series X25 Could Cost $899 on Black Friday 2026, and Nostalgia Isn’t Cheap

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X25 may arrive on November 27 with a leaked U.S. price estimate of $899.99, putting a very expensive bow on Xbox’s 25th birthday.

The console looks built for collectors first, which makes the price question way more interesting than the hardware itself.

➜ The real story: Xbox is testing how much nostalgia is worth when the performance underneath is still standard Series X territory.

Microsoft has already confirmed the X25 as a limited-edition 1TB Series X with a disc drive, translucent OG Green shell and matching anniversary controller.

The console is officially due in November in select markets, but the exact price and release date still haven’t been confirmed by Microsoft.

The latest leak puts the European price at €899.99 and points to November 27, 2026, which also happens to be Black Friday. Hit the Spacelab Technology section for more tech coverage. A U.S. price of $899.99 is still an estimate, so that number deserves a small mental asterisk until Microsoft makes it official. Still, it would place the X25 roughly $100 above the current 1TB Series X after Microsoft’s latest round of console price increases.

Xbox Series X25 Is Mostly About Design, Nostalgia and Collectibility The X25 isn’t a next-generation Xbox or a performance upgrade hiding inside green plastic. It uses the same Series X power profile and 1TB of storage, while the translucent shell, glowing green “X” and 25th anniversary details do the heavy lifting. The matching X25 controller leans even harder into the original Xbox look, with classic ABXY colors, a transparent back and black-and-white bumper details inspired by the old Duke controller. That makes the console less of an upgrade and more of a collectible, which is probably exactly the point.

Microsoft’s Xbox Hardware Strategy Is Getting More Expensive The bigger context is that Xbox hardware prices have already moved upward in 2026 as storage and memory costs climbed. Microsoft raised prices again on August 1, including a $150 increase for 1TB Xbox models, so the X25 is arriving in a market where premium console pricing no longer feels hypothetical. Meanwhile, Xbox Project Helix points beyond Series X toward PC games, older Xbox libraries and a broader next-generation hardware strategy. The optimistic read is that the X25 doesn’t need to be for everyone; it only needs enough longtime fans to want a transparent green trophy before the next Xbox chapter begins.

FAQs

How much will the Xbox Series X25 cost? The leaked European price is €899.99, with a U.S. estimate of $899.99, but Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed pricing yet.

The leaked date is November 27, 2026, while Microsoft has only officially confirmed a November launch in select markets.