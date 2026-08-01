Netflix Could Put Peacock And Fox One Inside Its App, Rewriting Streaming Again

Netflix is reportedly considering putting other streaming services, including Peacock and Fox One, inside the Netflix app.





That sounds like a small menu change, but the bigger question is whether Netflix is trying to become the place where you manage every subscription.

➜ The real story: the streaming wars may be shifting from who owns the best shows to who owns the front door.

That would make Netflix less like a single service and more like a polished control center for the subscriptions people already pay for.

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Why Netflix Is Considering Peacock And Fox One Access Netflix has traditionally kept its app focused on Netflix content, even as Amazon Prime Video, Roku and other platforms sell access to rival services. That approach could be changing as viewers get tired of remembering which app has which show.

What Netflix’s Streaming Bundle Strategy Could Mean For Viewers The company’s reported conversations with Peacock and Fox One don’t come with a confirmed launch date or clear subscription plan. Netflix could sell access to those services, surface their shows inside its interface, or use a mix of both. Any version would give Netflix more control over discovery while giving partner services another path to customers.

FAQs

What Is Netflix Considering? Netflix is reportedly exploring ways to make third-party streaming services, including Peacock and Fox One, available through its app.

Is Netflix Adding Peacock And Fox One Now? No. There’s no confirmed imminent deal, and the exact format is still unclear.