Nvidia Wants to Build the World’s Best Open AI Models, and That Changes the AI Race

Nvidia is making a much bigger play for open AI, pushing its Nemotron models toward the front of the open-source race instead of leaving the spotlight to Meta, DeepSeek and other labs.

The interesting part isn’t just whether Nvidia can build the best open model; it’s what happens when the company selling the picks and shovels starts designing the gold rush too.

➜ The real story: Nvidia doesn’t need to own the chatbot everyone talks to if it can make the models developers build around and the hardware those models run on.

Nvidia has spent years becoming the default infrastructure layer for generative AI, but Nemotron pushes it closer to the model layer itself.

The company is releasing model weights, training data and recipes so developers can customize the stack, run it privately and tune it for their own workloads.

Nvidia plans to spend $26 billion over five years on open models, which makes this look less like an experiment and more like a second front in its AI business.

Why Nvidia Is Betting So Hard on Open-Source AI Models There’s a pretty clean business logic here. Open models give companies more control over cost, data and deployment, while Nvidia can optimize those models for its own GPUs, networking and inference software. Nemotron 3 Ultra is already aimed at long-running agentic tasks with a million-token context window, while the newer Nemotron 3.5 Lightning pushes the same strategy toward smaller, cheaper workloads. The better those models get, the easier it is for Nvidia to make its hardware feel like the natural home for the open AI stack.

How Nvidia Nemotron Could Change the Open AI Race That matters because the open-model race is getting crowded fast. DeepSeek, Qwen, Meta and other labs have made downloadable models a serious alternative to closed APIs, especially for companies that want more control over sensitive data or recurring inference costs. Nvidia entering that fight with serious money, hardware and distribution could give developers another strong U.S.-based option without forcing them into a single hosted model provider.

FAQs

What is Nvidia Nemotron? Nvidia Nemotron is a family of open AI models built for reasoning, coding, agents and enterprise workloads, with versions ranging from smaller efficient models to large frontier-scale systems.

Are Nvidia Nemotron models open source? Nvidia says its Nemotron models are open source and publishes model weights, training datasets and training techniques so developers can modify, deploy and build on them.