Outside Lands 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Outside Lands 2027 is expected to return to Golden Gate Park from Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8, bringing three days of pop, rock, indie, hip-hop, electronic music, art and extremely San Francisco food culture back to the foggy western edge of the city. The lineup is still completely open, which makes the early guessing fun because Outside Lands can jump from a legacy rock band to a current pop obsession to an electronic headliner without making the weekend feel like three different festivals. ➜ The real story: Outside Lands’ biggest flex isn’t just the lineup. It’s turning Golden Gate Park into a giant cultural sampler where a massive main-stage set, a sharp left turn into dance music and a suspiciously serious meal can all happen before Karl the Fog finishes swallowing the trees. Outside Lands hasn’t officially announced its 2027 dates, lineup or ticket prices yet. August 6 through August 8 is the strongest projection if the festival follows the same Friday-through-Sunday calendar placement as its August 7–9, 2026 edition. Outside Lands 2027 Dates Are Expected for August 6 – 8 Outside Lands 2026 runs from August 7 through August 9, while the projected 2027 weekend shifts one day earlier on the calendar to August 6 through August 8. That would keep the festival in its familiar early-August window, with the western side of Golden Gate Park once again becoming a temporary maze of stages, culinary zones, wooded paths and people carrying three extra layers because they correctly respected the weather forecast. The dates are unofficial, so don’t book anything nonrefundable until Outside Lands confirms them. Check back for updates on the official dates. What Kind of Music Will Outside Lands 2027 Feature? Outside Lands is totally multi-genre, mixing pop, rock, indie, hip-hop, R&B, electronic music, dance, soul, funk and emerging artists across a lineup built to work for more than one generation. The festival spreads its programming across seven stages, with the biggest names at Lands End while Sutro and Twin Peaks help create the schedule conflicts everyone will complain about and then somehow survive. Electronic music has become a major part of the weekend through the SOMA programming and the broader dance lineup, while Dolores’ brings a queer-centered celebration of dance, drag and nightlife energy into the park. That range fits a festival that has been reshaping itself since it launched in 2008, when Radiohead became the first band to perform after dark in Golden Gate Park. The festival also stretches beyond Golden Gate Park through its official Night Shows around San Francisco. Those after-hours sets place festival artists inside venues such as The Independent, 1015 Folsom, Bimbo’s 365 Club, Rickshaw Stop and the Castro Theatre, giving fans a much more intimate way to keep the weekend moving after the park winds down. Outside Lands 2027 Tickets and Expected Opening Prices Outside Lands usually offers three-day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Golden Gate Club passes, followed by single-day options after the daily lineup arrives. Check back for updates on official ticket prices and access to tickets. GA covers standard festival admission, while GA+ adds expedited entry and a dedicated lounge with upgraded restrooms. VIP brings premium viewing areas and its own courtyard, while Golden Gate Club goes fully luxury with front-of-stage viewing, complimentary food and drinks, golf cart transportation and concierge service. For 2026, three-day Tier 1 prices started at $509 all-in for GA, $779 for GA+ and $1,249 for VIP, while Golden Gate Club started at roughly $5,299 all-in before later availability and pricing changes. Based on those opening prices, a reasonable planning estimate for 2027 is approximately $529 for GA, $814 for GA+, $1,299 for VIP and $5,499 for Golden Gate Club, although none of those projected prices are official. The first ticket window is usually the moment to move because Outside Lands sells passes in tiers and raises the price as each allotment disappears. The festival replaced its old Eager Beaver sale with Loyalty and Ranger presales for 2026, so fans planning for next year should watch the official updates closely instead of assuming the same sales process will repeat. Why Outside Lands Feels So Completely San Francisco Outside Lands is huge, but its San Francisco identity is built into almost every part of the weekend. The name reaches back to the city’s western neighborhoods, which were known as the Outside Lands in the 1800s, and the modern festival treats Golden Gate Park as more than a scenic backdrop. Local restaurants, wineries, breweries, cocktail makers and cannabis brands are folded into experiences such as Taste of the Bay Area, Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Grass Lands, making the food-and-drink side feel like actual programming instead of a concession stand with better typography. Add the eucalyptus trees, sudden temperature drops, glowing fog and citywide Night Shows, and the whole thing becomes less like a generic touring festival and more like San Francisco temporarily turning one of its best public spaces into a very expensive, very good weekend. FAQs When is Outside Lands 2027? Outside Lands 2027 is expected to happen from Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8, 2027. The festival hasn’t officially announced the dates yet. Where will Outside Lands 2027 take place? Outside Lands is expected to return to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, with the festival occupying the park’s western meadows, wooded paths and Polo Field area. How much will Outside Lands 2027 tickets cost? Official prices haven’t been announced. Based on the previous opening presale, three-day passes could begin around $529 for GA, $814 for GA+, $1,299 for VIP and $5,499 for Golden Gate Club.