Pitchfork Music Festival London 2026 Just Added Panda Bear, Thaiboy Digital and DIIV to Its Massive Citywide Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival London has expanded its 2026 lineup with Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Thaiboy Digital, DIIV, Nirosta Steel, Ship Sket and several more artists joining the weeklong event. The interesting part isn’t simply who’s been added, but how these artists are being scattered through London’s clubs, concert halls and neighborhood venues like pieces in a very ambitious musical treasure hunt. ➜ The real story: Pitchfork London is becoming less like a conventional festival and more like a citywide mixtape, giving experimental electronic music, left-field pop, indie rock and club culture enough room to exist on their own terms. Check festival tickets: Pitchfork Music Festival London 2026 Expands Its Electronic Music Lineup Panda Bear & Sonic Boom will join The Avalanches and Arushi Jain for the festival’s November 6th Roundhouse show, which the official festival website now lists as sold out. It’s an unusually textured combination: The Avalanches bring their sample-built psychedelia, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom lean into luminous electronic pop, and Jain adds a DJ perspective rooted in ambient and experimental sound. Basically, it’s the kind of lineup that makes genre labels feel slightly underdressed. Elsewhere, Thaiboy Digital will headline Village Underground on November 7th, while Nirosta Steel will perform at ICA the same night. DIIV has also been added to the sprawling Dalston Takeover, joining Mandy, Indiana, Working Mens Club, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and a long list of emerging artists appearing across multiple neighborhood venues with one wristband. Actress, Olof Dreijer and The Avalanches Give the Festival a Club-Culture Core The additions strengthen a festival that already had a serious electronic backbone. Actress will present Radical Frame at EartH Theatre alongside KMRU and Joy Guidry on November 5th, while Olof Dreijer plays ICA with FAUZIA and Cutouts on November 6th. The wider program also includes Ana Roxanne, Los Thuthanaka, Hania Rani and The Radio Dept, creating a lineup that moves easily between ambient music, deconstructed club sounds, experimental composition and indie electronics. That breadth matters because electronic festivals can sometimes divide themselves into very tidy lanes: the warehouse night, the ambient room, the major headliner and the cool smaller act you promise yourself you’ll arrive early enough to see. Pitchfork London’s scattered format allows those worlds to overlap without flattening them into one enormous field schedule. It feels closer to exploring an active music scene than spending three days commuting between branded stages. Pitchfork Londons Multi-Venue Format Supports the Citys Music Scene Pitchfork Music Festival London runs from November 2nd through 8th across more than a dozen venues, including Roundhouse, ICA, KOKO, The Cause, Village Underground, EartH, Hackney Church, MOTH Club and Royal Festival Hall. Rather than building a temporary festival site, the event places audiences inside venues that already shape London’s year-round musical identity. That model asks fans to engage with the city instead of remaining inside a sealed festival bubble. It also gives radically different performances more appropriate settings: Actress can occupy a theater, The Avalanches can fill the Roundhouse and Olof Dreijer can bring something stranger and more intimate to ICA. The logistics may require slightly more calendar management, but the payoff is a festival that actually feels connected to the nightlife and independent spaces around it. FAQs When is Pitchfork Music Festival London 2026? Pitchfork Music Festival London takes place from November 2nd through November 8th, 2026, at venues across London. Who was added to the Pitchfork London 2026 lineup? New additions include Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Thaiboy Digital, DIIV, Nirosta Steel, Arushi Jain, Ship Sket, Charlie Osborne, Touching Ice, Sarah Meth and Sex Mask, among others. Are Pitchfork Music Festival London tickets sold separately? Yes. Most performances are individually ticketed, while the Dalston Takeover uses one wristband for multiple participating venues. The Avalanches, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom and Arushi Jain show at Roundhouse is currently listed as sold out.