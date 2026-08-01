Shadow AI Is Already Inside Your Company, and Blocking ChatGPT Won’t Stop It Push Security has announced an August 20 webinar about Shadow AI, the growing pile of unapproved apps, personal accounts, browser extensions and AI integrations quietly handling company data. The unnerving part isn’t that employees are hiding some secret robot lab; it’s that the riskiest doorway may look like a normal “Continue with Google” button. ➜ The real story: Your beautifully formatted AI policy is probably losing to a useful browser tab, and pretending otherwise won’t make the data trail disappear. Push Security calls the event “The State of Shadow AI,” with Field CTO Mark Orlando set to unpack how everyday adoption can open routes for account compromise, imitation extensions, malicious integrations and OAuth supply chain attacks. The practical takeaway lands before the webinar even begins: most workers aren’t trying to break policy. They’re trying to finish work faster, and the security gap opens when the safe option is slower, harder or simply missing. What Is Shadow AI and Why Is It a Security Risk? Shadow AI is the workplace use of AI tools that security and IT teams haven’t approved, inventoried or configured. That can mean a niche chatbot, a meeting assistant, a coding tool, a personal account on an approved platform or an extension that summarizes whatever is open in the browser. The tool may be legitimate and the employee may have perfectly reasonable intentions, but neither fact tells a company where its data is going. The risk starts with visibility. A prompt can contain customer details, internal strategy, source code, contracts or credentials, while an extension may be able to read entire pages rather than the one paragraph a user meant to summarize. An AI agent connected through OAuth can go further by reading files, email, calendars or other SaaS data long after the original task is forgotten. This is why a simple block list has holes. The same AI service can appear through a personal login, a browser add-on, an API connection or a feature tucked inside software the company already uses. Security teams need to understand the account, permission and data path, not just the logo on the tab. How Shadow AI Can Turn Browser Logins Into Data-Leak Paths Push Security focuses on four ordinary behaviors: signing up for a useful AI app, using a personal account, installing an extension and approving an OAuth connection. Each one can create a different blind spot. Personal accounts may sit outside company identity controls, extensions can request broad browser access, and OAuth grants can keep working after everyone has forgotten why they were approved. Attackers don’t need to invent a new kind of crime for this setup. They can steal a personal account, publish a convincing fake extension, trick someone into authorizing a malicious integration or compromise a vendor that already holds trusted access. An AI agent can make the blast radius larger because one convenient assistant may collect tokens for several services in one place. The optimistic part is that these are recognizable security problems wearing new clothes. Identity controls, least-privilege access, vendor review, extension management and useful monitoring still matter. The update is knowing that the browser has become the main hallway where all of those risks meet. How To Prevent Shadow AI Data Leaks Without Banning AI at Work Start by finding out what people are actually using and why. A lightweight, judgment-free inventory will reveal which tools solve real workflow problems, which departments handle sensitive material and where personal accounts have replaced managed ones. If employees think discovery equals punishment, the useful information stays in the shadows right along with the apps. Next, give people approved AI options with company-managed accounts, single sign-on, sensible retention settings and clear rules for sensitive data. Review browser extensions and OAuth grants, remove access that’s excessive or stale, and require extra scrutiny for tools that can read mail, cloud files, source code or customer systems. The NIST AI Risk Management Framework offers a solid backbone here: map the use, measure the risk, manage it and keep governance active as tools change. Finally, put guardrails close to the moment of use. Browser-level visibility can help flag risky sign-ins, broad permissions or sensitive uploads without treating every AI query like an incident. Pair that with short, specific guidance employees can remember, plus a fast path for requesting new tools. The winning security program won’t be the one that says “no” the loudest; it’ll be the one that makes the safer route the easiest route. FAQs What Is Shadow AI? Shadow AI is the use of AI apps, accounts, extensions or integrations at work without formal approval, visibility or security controls. Why Is Shadow AI a Security Risk? It can expose company data through personal accounts, risky browser extensions, excessive OAuth permissions and forgotten third-party integrations. How Can Companies Prevent Shadow AI Data Leaks? Approve useful tools, limit sensitive inputs, manage accounts and OAuth access, review extensions, monitor browser activity and make secure options easy to use.